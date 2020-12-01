Tuesday TV tips: A little girl wants to reunite her family for Christmas

— and Ireland v Germany Euro 22 qualifier; Champions League; plus a look at the life of Larry Gogan
Tuesday TV tips: A little girl wants to reunite her family for Christmas

Angela's Christmas Wish. Netflix

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 11:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

Champions League: Shakhtar Donetsk v Real Madrid, 5.55pm, Virgin Media Sport; At Madrid v FC Bayern; Liverpool v Ajax; Borussia M’gladbach v InterMilan; Atalanta v FC Midtjylland, FC Porto v Manchester City; O Marseille v Olympiacos, all 8pm, BT Sport.

Euro 2022 qualifier: Republic of Ireland v Germany, ko 5pm, RTÉ 2;

Cloch Le Carn — Larry Gogan

RTÉ One, 7pm

A look at the extraordinary life of DJ Larry Gogan, whose broadcasting career spanned nearly 60 years. Larry was a passionate supporter of new Irish acts, from Bob Geldof to Brendan Shine, and was himself known as 'the man with the golden voice'. 

Angela's Christmas Wish

Netflix 

A determined Angela makes a wish to reunite her family in time for Christmas, then launches a plan to find her way from Ireland to Australia.

Angela's Christmas Wish
Angela's Christmas Wish

Written by Frank McCourt, this Emmy-nominated animated film is narrated by his brother Malachy.

Read More

People are starting to notice when there’s no interpreter at the Nphet news briefings 

More in this section

The return of Zuppy: the magic of The Den's reboot continues The return of Zuppy: the magic of The Den's reboot continues
Vote for your favourite picture in  the Wildlife Photographer of the Year  Vote for your favourite picture in  the Wildlife Photographer of the Year 
0430 HEALTH Wilde Ten quotes from Oscar Wilde on the 120th anniversary of his death
The Crown Season Four Premiere

Helena Bonham Carter ‘feels very strongly’ on fact vs fiction in The Crown

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices