Podcast Corner: End of an era for High Low, while George Gibney continues to make an impact 

Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes are about to release their final show, while the series on the disgraced Irish swim coach has led to more allegations 
Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 21:00
Eoghan O’Sullivan

Hugely popular podcast The High Low posts its final episode this week (Dec 1), after a four-year run. Regular hosts Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes announced the move on the show last week.

The High Low, which followed their PanDolly Podcast, has been a consistently excellent conversation show that sought to discuss the big issues and talking points of the week, the pair's rapport with the audience evident from an early point.  "This isn't actually an abrupt decision - we decided this 18 months ago, I think we just had in our heads that four years feels like the perfect time to end," says Sykes, joking: "We haven't had some massive barney over who wears what red sequins to the Christmas."

As well as the final episode today, there is a live Christmas special coming next Tuesday at 7pm. For more information, and to order, go to fane.co.uk/high-low 

NEW LINES OF INVESTIGATION

Where is George Gibney? (BBC Sounds) returns for its final two episodes on Thursday, December 3, and next week. Apparently, gardaí are investigating new complaints of child sexual abuse against Gibney, with two former swimmers, living in different countries, having made statements after listening to the series.  

AN ARRAY OF EMOTIONS

Also from BBC Sounds, the first episode of I'm Not a Monster was released on November 23. A 10-part cross-continent production in association with Panorama (which broadcast a tie-in documentary,  Return from Isis, last week), journalist Josh Baker investigates how an American family ended up in an Isis caliphate. 

The first episode is only 20 minutes long but leaves the listener dealing with an array of emotions and trying to parse differing versions of Sam Sally's character ("She's an amazing, dear, incredible friend" v "Sam uses everything in her ability to get what she wants"). The soundscape is superb, but the tapes of her nine-year-old child playing with a rifle and talking through a possible terrorist attack are chilling.

