Monday TV tips: A must-watch — The story of the Irish Famine

— The Hunger is narrated by Liam Neeson
Monday TV tips: A must-watch — The story of the Irish Famine

Professor Joe Lee, historian, in The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 10:00
Caroline Delaney

The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine

RTÉ One, 9.35pm [and Dec 7]

One to make sure to catch: a landmark new two-part series to mark the 175th anniversary since the start of the Great Irish Famine.

Narrated by Liam Neeson, the  60-minute episodes tell the definitive story of the worst humanitarian disaster in Irish history and one of the most important events in European history.

Liam Neeson narrates. He said: “The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine is a compelling series for all generations to watch and learn from. The Famine spawned the Global Irish Diaspora of 70 million around the world, over 30 million of which are in the US. Being one of the global Irish, I felt it was important to be involved in the series because it marks a defining national moment in how Ireland found hope in the face of catastrophic tragedy. Hope is something we all need right now."

Liam Neeson narrates The Hunger — "a compelling series for all generations to watch and learn from".
Liam Neeson narrates The Hunger — "a compelling series for all generations to watch and learn from".

The RTÉ Cork commissioned series, is its second major partnership with UCC. The popular Irish Revolution was the first partnership in February 2019 in a three-part docu-series which marked the centenary of the Irish War of Independence.

Sport

Sky Sports

Premier League: Leicester City v Fulham, 5.30pm; West Ham v Aston Villa, 8pm.

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism And Me

BBC One, 9pm

An analysis of a particularly disturbing episode in English football history.
In October 2011, a complaint was made against John Terry for using a racial slur against Anton Ferdinand during a televised game. This led to a criminal charge of using racist language being brought against then England captain, Terry.

Read More

Searching for the true spirit of Christmas? Look no further than #HomeAtHeart

More in this section

Toy Show opening leaves viewers in a world of pure imagination Toy Show opening leaves viewers in a world of pure imagination
Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky among impressive list of Longitude headliners
Sunday TV Tips: West Cork trad music sisters Nollaig Casey and Máire Ní Chathasaigh Sunday TV Tips: West Cork trad music sisters Nollaig Casey and Máire Ní Chathasaigh
The Crown to get 6th season

The Crown viewers could mistake fiction for fact, UK Culture Secretary fears

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices