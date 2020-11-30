Monday TV tips: A must-watch — The story of the Irish Famine

The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine

RTÉ One, 9.35pm [and Dec 7]

One to make sure to catch: a landmark new two-part series to mark the 175th anniversary since the start of the Great Irish Famine.

Narrated by Liam Neeson, the 60-minute episodes tell the definitive story of the worst humanitarian disaster in Irish history and one of the most important events in European history.

Liam Neeson narrates. He said: “The Hunger: The Story of the Irish Famine is a compelling series for all generations to watch and learn from. The Famine spawned the Global Irish Diaspora of 70 million around the world, over 30 million of which are in the US. Being one of the global Irish, I felt it was important to be involved in the series because it marks a defining national moment in how Ireland found hope in the face of catastrophic tragedy. Hope is something we all need right now."

The RTÉ Cork commissioned series, is its second major partnership with UCC. The popular Irish Revolution was the first partnership in February 2019 in a three-part docu-series which marked the centenary of the Irish War of Independence.

Anton Ferdinand: Football, Racism And Me

BBC One, 9pm

An analysis of a particularly disturbing episode in English football history.

In October 2011, a complaint was made against John Terry for using a racial slur against Anton Ferdinand during a televised game. This led to a criminal charge of using racist language being brought against then England captain, Terry.