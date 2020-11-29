Five things for the week ahead: TV, Netflix and streamed music and theatre 

1 |TV| The Hunger

First episode of a new two-part series on the Great Famine, made with UCC. Watch it and you'll never complain about a Level 5 lockdown again.

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

2 |streaming| Angela's Christmas Wish

In a big week for Irish animation, this 47-minute film arrives as the sequel to Angela’s Christmas Wish, which was an excellent adaptation of the Frank McCourt tale.

Netflix, from Tuesday

3 |online music| Other Voices

The event is, as usual, based in St James church in Dingle, but the audience will be online only. Performers include CMAT, Pillow Queens and Mark Lanegan.

Weds-Sun https://www.othervoices.ie

4 |cinema| Wolfwalkers

Cinemas are expected to be allowed to reopen this week, so superb Irish animation Wolfwalkers is one of several attractions for those who feel safe enough to attend.

5 |audio theatre| The Cure

Conal Creedon's Second City Trilogy are all getting an airing as part of the the Everyman's Play It By Ear series of broadcasts. This opening instalment features a man with a hangover wandering the streets of Cork looking for a cure.

www.everymancork.com, €12, Thursday, 8pm