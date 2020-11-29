Five things for the week ahead: TV, Netflix and streamed music and theatre 

Two impressive offerings from the world of Irish animation, Other Voices is back in Dingle, and Conal Creedon's trilogy is revived 
Angela's Christmas Wish

Sun, 29 Nov, 2020 - 20:30
Des O’Driscoll

1 |TV| The Hunger 

First episode of a new two-part series on the Great Famine, made with UCC. Watch it and you'll never complain about a Level 5 lockdown again.

Monday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

2 |streaming| Angela's Christmas Wish

In a big week for Irish animation, this 47-minute film arrives as the sequel to Angela’s Christmas Wish, which was an excellent adaptation of the Frank McCourt tale.

Netflix, from Tuesday

3 |online music| Other Voices 

The event is, as usual, based in St James church in Dingle, but the audience will be online only. Performers include CMAT, Pillow Queens and Mark Lanegan.

Weds-Sun https://www.othervoices.ie

4 |cinema| Wolfwalkers

Cinemas are expected to be allowed to reopen this week, so superb Irish animation Wolfwalkers is one of several attractions for those who feel safe enough to attend.

5 |audio theatre| The Cure 

 Conal Creedon's Second City Trilogy are all getting an airing as part of the the Everyman's Play It By Ear series of broadcasts. This opening instalment features a man with a hangover wandering the streets of Cork looking for a cure.

www.everymancork.com, €12, Thursday, 8pm

