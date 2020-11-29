'A Living Voice' a fitting monument to Frank Harte

A Living Voice: The Frank Harte Song Collection

Edited by Terry Moylan

Craft Recordings, Dublin, €30

Frank Harte, a young architect from Chapelizod, heard a travelling man singing ballads on the street in Boyle, Co. Roscommon, and became fascinated. Between that day (some time in the late fifties) and his death in 2005, he amassed some 15,000 recordings, issued nine albums and a book called Songs of Dublin, and sang in thousands of venues in many parts of the world. He saw traditional song as a genuine expression of people’s feelings. “Those in power write the history, those who suffer write the songs”, he said.

A short time before his death, Frank Harte told his friend Terry Moylan that he would love to see all the songs, with his accompanying remarks, gathered in one volume. This book is the result. Terry Moylan and his assistants have done song lovers everywhere a huge service, and have also created a fitting monument to Frank, whose personality and enthusiasm shine through on every page. It features all the contents of the aforesaid CDs and book, plus a number of other songs recorded by Frank on other media and at live sessions. Along with Frank’s own notes on the origins and subject-matter of the songs, the book includes additional notes by the editor and his colleague Jerry O’Reilly.

The range of songs is wide indeed. The great Napoleonic ballads, the songs of 1798, the heart-rending Famine songs, and the Dublin street ballads feature strongly, as do the songs of the Irish migrant workers who toiled in Britain and the USA. Frank sang a large number of Ulster songs, and sources such as Robert Cinnamond and Eddie Butcher are credited regularly. Satirical and political songs are present in great number. Kevin T. Buggy’s The Saxon Shilling is a scathing attack on the recruiting officers who roamed the country in the nineteenth century, luring young men into the British army. Patrick Galvin’s James Connolly, for sheer eloquence and intensity, remains for me the finest of the 1916 songs. A song new to me is Ernst Busch’s Hans Beimler, a tribute to a German who escaped from Dachau and died fighting fascism in the Spanish Civil War.

The interaction between street ballads and music-hall songs is evident in Biddy Mulligan and Harry O’Donovan’s The Charladies’ Ball, both often associated with Jimmy O’Dea. Frank sang many translations of sean-nós songs, and in this volume there are two that he sang in the original Irish, Spailpín a Rúin and An Goirtín Eornan. As always in books of this nature, there are little-known facts about well-known songs. Cockles and Mussels was written by one James Yorkston and first published in New York in 1876, classified as being from “English universities”. I wonder was it originally set in Dublin, or appropriated later by inserting the city’s name in line 1? Such students’ song sessions featured many bawdy and comical songs; at one such session in 1960s UCC I first heard George Hodnett’s Monto, also included in this book.

Aficionados of song are already indebted to Terry Moylan for such publications as The Indignant Muse, a collection of songs from the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and The Age of Revolution which provides a similar treasure-trove from a century earlier. Like those books, this one is to be dipped into, treasured and savoured.