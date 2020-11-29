Sunday TV Tips: West Cork trad music sisters Nollaig Casey and Máire Ní Chathasaigh

Sport

Premier League: Southampton v Manchester Utd, 2pm; Chelsea v Tottenham, 4.30pm; Arsenal v Wolves, 7.15pm, Sky Sports

GAA: Galway v Limerick, All Ireland hurling semi-final, throw-in 4pm, RTÉ 2.

Rugby: Pro14 Championship, Scarlets v Leinster, 5.10pm, TG4; Ireland v Georgia, ko 2pm, RTÉ 2

Soccer: Athlone v Dundalk, FAI Cup semi-final, ko 7.05pm, RTÉ 2

Gamer Mode

RTÉ2, 12.25pm

Ste Brown AKA, The Noggin Rapper, battles it out with Nevan in Rocket League. Séafra talks about how to become a YouTube pro with BigBst4tz2. Louise Daly from Irish games company, Black Shamrock, talks about the language of coding, and Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix and Roblox are analysed

Sé Mo Laoch - Nollaig & Máire Ní Chathasaigh

TG4, 9.30pm

Máire Ní Chathasaigh

A look at the life and career of Nollaig Casey & Máire Ní Chathasaigh, sisters who grew up in a West Cork household steeped in traditional music and song. Harp player, Máire, is one of Ireland's most important and influential traditional musicians. Nollaig has recorded and toured with Planxty, Coolfin, Cherish the Ladies & Arty McGlynn

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Netflix

If you've got a dancer in your life, if you ever wished you were one of the kids from Fame, or just love dancing, then this one could be just what you need.

Fame: remember my name — with Debbie Allen

From Shondaland [which brought us Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away With Murder] this Netflix documentary film shines a light on the work of trailblazing icon Debbie Allen and the students of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy (DADA). Allen’s incredible career has spanned the spectrum of the arts — from acting in, choreographing, and directing the iconic series Fame, to her prolific work directing, producing, choreographing, dancing, and writing for film, television, and theatre.