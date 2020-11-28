Saturday TV Tips: Gaming show — made by gamers and for gamers

Sport

Premier League: Brighton v Liverpool, 12.30pm; Manchester City v Burnley, 3pm, BT Sport; Everton v Leeds Utd, 5.30pm; West Bromwich v Sheffield Utd, 8pm, Sky Sports.

GAA: Kilkenny v Waterford, 6pm, RTÉ 2; All Ireland Camogie semi-finals: Cork v Kilkenny, throw-in 12.30pm; Galway v Tipperary, throw-in 2.15pm, RTÉ 2;

All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship semi-final, Clare v Meath, 1.30pm, TG4;

All Ireland Ladies Senior Championship semi-final, Armagh v Dublin, 4.30pm, TG4

Rugby: Connacht v Osprys, 7.30pm TG4.

Gamer Mode

RTÉ2, 11.35am

This is Ireland’s first gaming TV show — made by gamers for gamers. It aims to answer everything you ever wanted to know about video games but were afraid to ask.

Max Kaye, a Gamer Mode host

The show runs on Saturdays and Sundays until December 20.

Today, Nevan battles it out with Dr Niamh Shaw. Gaming icon Brenda Romero answers some questions on video games. The team behind Extra Credit give their YouTube secrets to Séafra in the Streamers’ Corner. And Mario 3D All-Stars and Minecraft are examined.

Fred Claus

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Santa reluctantly agrees to bail his selfish estranged brother out of jail — on condition he helps to make toys for Christmas. Stars Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti

Captain America: Civil War

RTÉ2, 8pm

Superhero adventure with Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr: A secret conspiracy propels the superhuman soldier into conflict with his Avengers teammate, Iron Man.