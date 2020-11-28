Saturday TV Tips: Gaming show — made by gamers and for gamers

— and Premier League and GAA
Saturday TV Tips: Gaming show — made by gamers and for gamers

Gamer Mode — a brand new show on all things gaming, starts this weekend

Sat, 28 Nov, 2020 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

Premier League: Brighton v Liverpool, 12.30pm; Manchester City v Burnley, 3pm, BT Sport; Everton v Leeds Utd, 5.30pm; West Bromwich v Sheffield Utd, 8pm, Sky Sports.

GAA: Kilkenny v Waterford, 6pm, RTÉ 2; All Ireland Camogie semi-finals: Cork v Kilkenny, throw-in 12.30pm; Galway v Tipperary, throw-in 2.15pm, RTÉ 2;

All Ireland Ladies Intermediate Championship semi-final, Clare v Meath, 1.30pm, TG4;

All Ireland Ladies Senior Championship semi-final, Armagh v Dublin, 4.30pm, TG4

Rugby: Connacht v Osprys, 7.30pm TG4.

Gamer Mode

RTÉ2, 11.35am

This is Ireland’s first gaming TV show — made by gamers for gamers. It aims to answer everything you ever wanted to know about video games but were afraid to ask.

Max Kaye, a Gamer Mode host
Max Kaye, a Gamer Mode host

The show runs on Saturdays and Sundays until December 20.

Today, Nevan battles it out with Dr Niamh Shaw. Gaming icon Brenda Romero answers some questions on video games. The team behind Extra Credit give their YouTube secrets to Séafra in the Streamers’ Corner. And Mario 3D All-Stars and Minecraft are examined.

Fred Claus

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

Santa reluctantly agrees to bail his selfish estranged brother out of jail — on condition he helps to make toys for Christmas. Stars Vince Vaughn and Paul Giamatti

Captain America: Civil War

RTÉ2, 8pm

Superhero adventure with Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr: A secret conspiracy propels the superhuman soldier into conflict with his Avengers teammate, Iron Man.

Read More

People are starting to notice when there’s no interpreter at the Nphet news briefings 

More in this section

Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3 Kendrick Lamar and A$AP Rocky among impressive list of Longitude headliners
Friday TV Tips: Toy Show Day is finally here Friday TV Tips: Toy Show Day is finally here
It's Late Late Toy Show day! So, why is Ryan Tubridy crying? It's Late Late Toy Show day! So, why is Ryan Tubridy crying?
Toy Show opening leaves viewers in a world of pure imagination

Toy Show opening leaves viewers in a world of pure imagination

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices