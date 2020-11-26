Louise O'Neill delighted with win at Irish Book Awards

Last night saw the annual Irish Book Awards announcements happen online, and among the winners was novelist and Irish Examiner columnist Louise O’Neill, taking home the Crime Fiction Book of the Year laurels for most recent novel 'After the Silence'.

The book represents new territory for O'Neill after previous critical and sales successes with 'Almost Love', 'Only Ever Yours', and 'Asking for It', the latter of which has also enjoyed critical acclaim in its theatrical adaptation: a self-described 'twisty page-turner of deadly secrets and an unsolved murder investigation', that examines the nature of secrecy and silence in Irish society.

This is what an award ceremony looks like in 2020 - a full face of makeup and slippers. AFTER THE SILENCE has won Crime Fiction Book of the Year at the Irish Book Awards!



Thank you so, so much to everyone for your support!#ReadersWanted #APIBAS pic.twitter.com/0DZdK9e2wr — Louise O' Neill (@oneilllo) November 25, 2020

“I was shocked to win, given the calibre of the other novels shortlisted and indeed in Irish crime as a whole,' O'Neill told the Examiner this morning.

"This has been a strange year but the response to After the Silence has brought me a huge amount of joy over the last few months. I’m so pleased that people are enjoying it and this award is the icing on the cake!”

O'Neill was joined in celebrations by other Cork winners, including poet Doireann Ní Ghríofa, whose longform prose work 'A Ghost in the Throat', took home Non-Fiction Book of the Year, and comedian and TV personality Graham Norton who won the Popular Fiction Book of the Year honours for 'Home Stretch'.

RTÉ Radio 1's Listeners' Choice Award went to the late Keelin Shanley, for her posthumously-released memoir, 'A Light That Never Goes Out'.

The WINNER of the @RTERadio1 Listeners' Choice Award is…



A Light That Never Goes Out, by Keelin Shanley! #APIBAS #ReadersWanted pic.twitter.com/HgpVRaQ3nm — An Post Irish Book Awards (@AnPostIBAS) November 25, 2020

The news of Shanley's win was greeted warmly on social media, with one Twitter user remarking that "there couldn't be a better winner".

Elsewhere, the Novel of the Year award went to Donal Ryan for 'Strange Flowers', and Sinéad Burke's 'Break the Mould' brought home the gold in the Children's Book of the Year - Senior category, while Best Irish-Published Book of the Year was awarded to 'Old Ireland in Colour', an anthology of colourised photographs spanning the medium's early Irish history.

The winner of the overall Book of the Year in the 2020 Irish Book Awards will be announced on December 10. For more information, check irishbookawards.irish.

THE WINNERS: