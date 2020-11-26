Question of Taste: Prof John O'Halloran of UCC picks his favourite books, music, films, etc 

Professor John O’Halloran is interim president of UCC. Born in Cork as the second-youngest of eight children, he currently lives in Douglas with his wife Deirdre and three adult children: David, Andrew and Ailish. When not in Cork he can often be found in Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry. He is also a distinguished ornithologist, and has carried out extensive research on swans and dippers, in particular. Outside of UCC, Prof O'Halloran is chair of Fota Wildlife Board, and supports Birdwatch Ireland as a volunteer in birdwatching and wildlife conservation.

Best recent book you've read:

Robot-Proof: Higher Education in the Age of artificial intelligence , Joseph E Aoun, The MIT Press. It challenges the current HEI model and suggests (which I believe is right) that we need a new model for universities to become places that support lifelong (and I would add and life wide) learning!

Best recent film:

Contagion.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (perhaps pre-Covid):

Not easy these days with Covid- a highlight for me was the Asking For It premiere, adapted from Louise O’Neill's book. Everyone should see the show and read the book.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

That has to be our son Drew Hall's latest release on Spotify, entitled 'Deep Blue'.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

It has to be Ennio Morricone's soundtrack to The Mission.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

One of the best was seeing Daniel Radcliffe and Pat Shortt in The Cripple of Inishmaan on Broadway.

Do you have a favourite piece of art?

Dorothy Cross’s ‘Ghost Ship’ - just a beautiful and mystical seafaring composition and image.

TV viewing:

I'm not a big TV viewer. Sport and news, and occasionally Schitts Creek on Netflix.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

My favourite radio listening is the John Creedon Show on RTÉ Radio 1. John navigated the nation through the Covid 19 crisis and has an eclectic mix of music, as well as being a great story teller.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and Mary Coughlan.

Your best celebrity encounter:

My first meeting and subsequent friendship with Lord David Puttnam- and his dear wife Patsy. Holding his Oscar for Chariots of Fire as well as viewing his many awards was a privilege.

You can portal back to any cultural event – where, when, and why?

Delivering 'The Story of George Boole’ in the Irish Embassy Beijing, China, to hundreds of guests hosted by the Irish Ambassador and the then Minister for Education, Jan O’Sullivan, October 2015. To share the fact the our first Professor of Mathematics George Boole developed the basis for modern technology though Boolean logic with such an ancient culture.