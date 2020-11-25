Ó Bhéal to warm the winter with eclectic poetry event from Cork and beyond 

Despite the Covid restrictions, the Ó Bhéal Winter Warmers poetry festival goes ahead in Cork this weekend, with all events taking place online.

Even without the arrival of the virus, 2020 was a year of change for the weekly gathering previously held in the Long Valley bar. After 14 years, they were already preparing to wind down to a monthly fixture, with the last one happening in March, the week of the first lockdown.

Director Paul Casey talks matter-of-factly about responding to the crisis.

“We were able to be quick off the mark in going online for our regular events. We had our very last event in March, during the week the first lockdown hit. I had the best part of a month to adapt things for an online format.

“For the most part, our regulars are still taking part through Zoom and Facebook Live, and we’ve been garnering a significant international participation, to the point that we’ll be running more ‘hybrid events’ after we return to whatever ‘normal’ is.”

Earlier this year, ‘capacity-building’ funding from the Arts Council was applied for, and granted as part of a wider disbursement of funds for a sector hit particularly hard by the ongoing crisis. At a time when funding has become a contentious topic, Casey is counting his blessings, and making the project accountable for the use of its resources.

“We got funding to upgrade all our hardware, computers, cameras, especially for live streaming events, so we’ll be able to do these hybrid events and keep the international attendees and participants that we’ve picked up. It’s nice that we can move into that scenario, and it was a godsend.”

In normal times, Winter Warmers would dot the city, showcasing a mix of Irish and international poets, speakers and academics. While it's not ideakl, the move to online has also created new opportunities.

The greatest opportunity has been to invite poets from all around the world that we normally couldn’t.

“We also have the opportunity to create a platform, not just Zoom or live social media, but a single stage, at our single URL, where all of the events can happen, and can handle all of it.

“It’s been very intensive, time-wise, a very steep learning curve, but a very interesting and fruitful one, as well.”

It’s the international and multicultural aspect of the event that specifically benefits from a wider online availability - Ó Bhéal has long been welcoming to Cork city’s immigrant communities, publishing anthologies of their work, and collaborating on showcasing live events. The festival this year continues its outreach into the community, with great international and Irish-language presences on the lineup, as well as its annual poetry film contest.

“We’ve expanded on our objective of inclusivity and doubled the number of poets we can have perform. We’ve taken it to a different level - our poetry film competition has drawn entries from 49 countries, so we had to expand our shortlist.

“The closed-mic set is showcasing so many poets that wouldn’t normally be here, and we have a lovely art-song project where fifty Irish poems are adapted to music by new composers, for singers. We’ve always had that strand, throughout our year, of the Irish language, but we always try and showcase new voices.”

Much like other festivals and events, the plan may have been altered drastically for Winter Warmers this year, and even if the problems posed by the coronavirus are overcome, there will be a new way of doing things.

“We’ve established how we’ll move forward digitally. We’re well-geared, should we need to move further forward in that direction. We can rely on it. We’ll be moving into the hybrid arena as much as possible, and our events in the physical realm will be simulcasted online.”

Ó Bhéal’s Winter Warmers festival happens this weekend at obheal.ie. All recitals and talks are available live for free, while all workshops are booked out.

FIVE THINGS TO CATCH:

Natalya O’Flaherty.

Irish Language Art-Song: Mini-Concerts (5.30pm, Thurs 26 - Sun 29)

The Irish Language Art Song Project, devised by project director Dáirine Ní Mheadhra and John Hess, is a collection of fifty new art-songs set exclusively to Irish language texts.

Natalya O’Flaherty, Mike Garry, David Wheatley (6pm, Fri 27)

Emerging from Dublin’s spoken-word grassroots, Natalya O’Flaherty has become a strong voice in the genre in Ireland, including numerous festival appearances; Mike Garry transcended his background as a librarian to become a legend in UK poetry; Dublin-born David Wheatley balances a poetic body of work, including five published collections, with a sharp critical eye

Many Tongues of Cork (1pm, Sat 28)

Produced by Cork-based cultural facilitator Joanna Dukkipati, Many Tongues of Cork is an ongoing event, showcasing prose & poetry in different languages. This instalment sees five women reading their poems, in languages including Ndebele, Swedish and Arabic, presented simultaneously in sign language (ISL), by Cork sign-language interpreter Ray Greene.

Closed Mic Session (3pm, Sat 28)

Ó Bhéal’s annual Closed Mic session will showcase new voices – poets who have contributed to Ó Bhéal’s open-mic sessions on Monday nights, over the past year.

Poetry Film Competition Screenings (2pm/3.30pm, Sun 29)

This year’s shortlist of 38 films were chosen from 288 submissions received from 181 filmmakers in 49 countries. Judges Dareina Ní Chinnéide and Paul Casey will select one winner to receive the Ó Bhéal award for best poetry-film, designed by glass artist Michael Ray.