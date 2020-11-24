Living abroad? Here’s when and how you can watch the Late Late Toy Show

With travel restrictions still up in the air, a piece of home is just the tonic for those feeling a little homesick.
Late Late Toy Show 2018

Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 12:05
Anna O’Donoghue

The annual Late Late Toy Show airs this Friday, November 27 and with travel restrictions still up in the air, a piece of home is just the tonic for those feeling a little homesick.

Host Ryan Tubridy has promised a night of “unpredictable magic”, despite the current Covid-19 restrictions.

"Now more than ever we need that sprinkling of joy and the ceremony of the hot chocolates and the PJs and the family gathering around for a night of unpredictable magic, that's the essence of The Toy Show."

This year, for the first time, children all over the world have submitted their entries to be part of a stunning group song on the night — it's a tearjerker, it's a message to their grannies and grandads and families at home — you don't want to miss it.

But how do you watch if you're abroad and at what time?

Where:

If you're not living in Ireland but want to tune in, you can access the show live or on-demand via the RTÉ Player.

When:

Friday November 27th 

Vancouver, Canada - 1.35pm 

New York, United States - 4.35pm 

Berlin, Germany - 10.35pm 

Paris, France - 10.35pm 

Madrid, Spain - 10.35pm 

Saturday November 28th 

Dubai, UAE - 1.35am 

Hong Kong - 5.35am 

Tokyo, Japan - 6.35am 

Sydney, Australia - 8.35am 

Auckland, New Zealand - 10.35am

