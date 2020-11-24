Living abroad? Here’s when and how you can watch the Late Late Toy Show

The annual Late Late Toy Show airs this Friday, November 27 and with travel restrictions still up in the air, a piece of home is just the tonic for those feeling a little homesick.

Host Ryan Tubridy has promised a night of “unpredictable magic”, despite the current Covid-19 restrictions.

"Now more than ever we need that sprinkling of joy and the ceremony of the hot chocolates and the PJs and the family gathering around for a night of unpredictable magic, that's the essence of The Toy Show."

This year, for the first time, children all over the world have submitted their entries to be part of a stunning group song on the night — it's a tearjerker, it's a message to their grannies and grandads and families at home — you don't want to miss it.

But how do you watch if you're abroad and at what time?

Where:

If you're not living in Ireland but want to tune in, you can access the show live or on-demand via the RTÉ Player.

When:

Friday November 27th

Vancouver, Canada - 1.35pm

New York, United States - 4.35pm

Berlin, Germany - 10.35pm

Paris, France - 10.35pm

Madrid, Spain - 10.35pm

Saturday November 28th

Dubai, UAE - 1.35am

Hong Kong - 5.35am

Tokyo, Japan - 6.35am

Sydney, Australia - 8.35am

Auckland, New Zealand - 10.35am