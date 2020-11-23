Strange Boy: 'Trad-rap has never really been done, but the reaction has been lovely'

Limerick rapper Jordan Kelly, aka Strange Boy, has long been an articulate voice in Irish hip-hop. His new single ‘The Pope’, offers a light-hearted departure from his more serious material, and articulates the dreams of a twelve-year-old who wants to make it big like the Pope.

“I got brought up in a Catholic family, my mother and father were very religious and I got brought to Mass every Sunday,” he explains. “I was very bored in Mass, and I didn’t like it. So, when I got older, I threw all that religious shit out the door, started thinking for myself, so the song is based along that.

“And when you look at the Pope, the man’s a gangster. He has all the money he wants, loads of fans around the world, gold chains, the whole lot. And he’d be rocking them well, d’you know?”

Strange Boy’s track is the latest in a rich vein of hip-hop output from the Treaty City in recent years.

He has worked with Berlin-based producer Enda Gallery, aka Delush, on this and other tunes, including ‘It’s Alright’, which emerged on the soundtrack to TV show Normal People. The beat is nearly akin to a trad arrangement of a hip-hop instrumental - driven by bodhrán and acoustic guitar, with a mandolin filling in the melody. The departure was a way for the wordsmith to push at his verbal limits.

“We had the idea of doing trad with rap, which hasn’t really been done, bar another fella, Shane Davis, who’s also bringing out an album. I wanted to do it for a while, and he got a few fellas in, put it together. It was good craic, and something new – it was a challenge to rap over.”

The accompanying video is a joy, with Strange Boy himself donning the fine silks and mitre, as he gads about the streets and pubs of Limerick with an entourage.

He recounts one particular incident that occurred amid the whole experience of filming the video in the city earlier this year.

“Funnily enough, I nearly started on a bunch of eleven-year-olds. We were down on Arthur’s Quay, in front of the big wheel, and they were battering apples off me. I was like, ‘boys, ye’d want to walk on, now’. I didn’t see they were young, because I’ve shit eyesight, but it was hilarious.”

If the process of the whole thing presented challenges and new experiences, the positive response to its online release must surely have justified the effort.

“It’s mad, I’m delighted. It’s very good seeing this come to fruition and get the support. As long as it resonates with people.

Praise is nice and all that, but I just do music anyway, from the heart, and wouldn’t be thinking about things like that. Trad-rap has never really been done, so I was bit sketchy, but the reaction has been lovely.

With a solid body of live and recorded work under his belt, given a boost by some wider exposure, ‘The Pope’ augurs well for Strange Boy’s debut album proper. But as for the future, and the post-Covid uncertainty that attends, the rush of the past few years has given him a perspective he relates with characteristic honesty.

“I’m going to finish the album, do a few shows if the Covid stuff dies down, then I’ll probably take a long break. Music is starting to feel like a chore lately, so I’m taking a break. Finish the album, drop it, hopefully people see what I can do. It should be good either way, and the future’s bright, hopefully.”

‘The Pope’ is available now onhttps://strangeboytheweirdo.bandcamp.com/, and all major streaming services