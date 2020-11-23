Monday TV Tips: Vicky Phelan on what she wants to achieve and Jack Charlton's son talks about his dad's dementia

An Teach Seo Againne

RTÉ One, 7.30pm

A documentary following life in the homes of four single-parent and co-parent households across the country leading up to and during the pandemic. We meed Maureen, a single mother of seven children from the Donegal Gaeltacht. Maureen is a hard-working, devoted mother to her children who are now dispersed throughout the world.

Maureen experienced tragedy early in life and this has shaped her outlook on life and motherhood. The pandemic upset Maureen’s son’s plans to take part in the World Irish Dancing Championships. We’ll find out how Neasa is dealing with home-schooling her daughters and how the other parents and their kids dealt with the lockdown.

Premier League

Intriguing Facts: 10 Things to Know About

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

What we smell, see, hear and feel has a significant influence on how we taste and experience foods. Teagasc researchers are investigating the science behind taste in this evening's programme.

Flavour is derived from approximately 75% aroma (odour) and 25% (taste). The number of taste compounds is relatively limited to sweet, sour, salty, bitter and umami but the number of odour compounds is in the thousands, resulting in the range and diversity of flavours in our food. Presenter Kathriona Devereux meets Professor Kieran Kilcawley and Dr Maria Kyraleou from the Flavour Chemistry Facility at Teagasc Moorepark to learn how they can identify the compounds that positively, or negatively, influence flavour. And they also get an insight into what makes Irish whiskey so appealing to the palate.

Claire Byrne Live

RTÉ One, 10.35pm

Campaigner Vicky Phelan will discuss how the drugs aren’t working for her any more, and she will outline what she wants to achieve in the time she has left.

For the first time his father passed away, Jack Charlton's son John speaks on Irish television about his dad’s battle against dementia.

Claire asks if 'vaccine hesitancy' will slow down our fight against Covid-19.

And some tips on how we should sit, stand and protect our bodies if 'working from home' means the kitchen table is your current desk.



