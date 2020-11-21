Saturday TV Tips: Alien Xmas, Jack Frost, and plenty of sport

'tis definitely starting to be the season for Christmas movies
Alien Xmas Netflix

Sat, 21 Nov, 2020 - 09:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

  • All Ireland Senior Hurling quarter-final: Tipperary v Galway, Throw-in 1.15pm, RTÉ 2
  • Rugby: England v Ireland KO 3pm, RTÉ One
  • Hurling: Clare v Waterford, Sky Sports, 3.45pm
  • Leinster Senior Football Final from Croke Park Dublin v Meath, Throw-in 7pm, RTÉ2

Jack Frost

RTÉ One, 6.35pm

A dead musician's spirit takes over the body of a snowman made by his son so they can spend one last Christmas together. Stars Michael Keaton and Joseph Cross

The Hangover Part III

RTÉ 2, 9pm

A bit like the way a real hangover lingers beyond what’s reasonable, this franchise might have overstayed its welcome. There are a few laughs still though. Drinking buddies Phil, Stu and Alan are forced by the Mob to track down manic gangster Mr Chow. Stars Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms and Zach Galifianakis

Deirdre O'Kane Talks Funny — with Lucy Kennedy

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

From earning her wings flying the skies with Virgin City Jet to her time in Ballydung Manor with Podge and Rodge, Deirdre O’Kane will take us back through the life and times of Lucy Kennedy.

A self-confessed curtain twitcher, Lucy tells Deirdre how her nosiness landed her what was first an RTÉ show, Living with Lucy.

And you might spot a very young Pippa O’Connor when she took part in Lucy’s RTÉ 2 show The Ex Files.

Alien Xmas

Netflix

When a race of kleptomaniac aliens attempts to steal Earth's gravity in order to more easily take everything on the planet, only the gift-giving spirit of Christmas and a small alien named X can save the world.

Mark Langtry's five science experiments for kids to try at home

