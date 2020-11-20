Friday TV Tips: Michael J Fox is nearly 60 and he's on the Late Late Show tonight

Friday Night Soccer

RTÉ 2

Bohemian FC v Dundalk (ko7.45pm)

The Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Hollywood actor and superstar of the Back to the Future movies, Michael J Fox will speak to Ryan about the legacy of his best-known films, the work of his foundation — which is researching a cure for Parkinson's disease — and how he is very much looking forward to turning 60.

The wise-cracking star of the Family Ties and Spin City more recently appeared in Designated Survivor. He was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991. He has written a memoir: No Time Like the Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.

In it he explains "how I lost and regained my optimism and how my new optimism is kind of a little more informed and a little more realistic. You can be a realist and an optimist at the same time".

Thirty years to the month when she shattered the glass ceiling becoming the first woman to win the Irish presidency, Mary Robinson joins Ryan to reflect on that ground-breaking moment. She'll also talk about why Covid has lessons for us in the fight against climate change, whether Joe Biden's election might make a difference and why The Elders spoke out about Donald Trump's refusal to enable a smooth transition of power.

The stars of Irish Women in Harmony including Ruth Anne, Aimée, Moya Brennan, Sibeal, Laoise and Erica Cody will be in studio with a performance of their Christmas single in aid of ISPCC, Together at Christmas.

Irish Women in Harmony:Together at Christmas - all funds raised through text and online donations will go to @ISPCCChildline.

Social media sensations The Flemings will be talking about how they have danced their way through lockdown at home in Kerry, keeping their spirits up since March while also entertaining the nation.

During the show, Ryan will also take a look through the stunning collection of images from Old Ireland in Colour, a book that brings the past to spectacular life by adding colour to black and white photos of Irish daily life between the 1870s and 1960s. The result is an arresting portrait of Irish society and culture during a time of immense change.

Malaki is a 19 year old hip hop artist and rapper from Dublin. He notes that it's his "first time live on telly so we mad excited! Grab a cuppa and we’ll see ye there x".

Plus, there will be a performance in studio from Dublin rapper, Malaki, with his unique take on Van Morrison's Someone Like You.

The Graham Norton Show

BBC One, 10.45pm

Guests: Hugh Grant, Nigella Lawson, Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, Romesh Ranganathan and Amy Adams. Plus a performance from Dua Lipa