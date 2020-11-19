When childish humour meets the grotesque in an artist's busy life 

Cork artist Aideen Barry is busier than ever. She was recently elected to the Royal Hibernian Academy (RHA) and has several projects in the pipeline, a welcome state of affairs in the Covid era, and she he admits comes with a tinge of guilt. “I know it hasn't been an equal pandemic for most artists. A lot of artists were locked out of their studios," says Barry.

Originally from College Road in Cork, she now lives in Silvermines in Co Tipperary with her musician partner and three sons. Her partner is building a studio for her out of a tractor shed. "We've started thinking how we can be more self-sufficient," she says.

Barry made the decision in the middle of the pandemic to take academic leave from Limerick School of Art where she teaches. She wanted to concentrate more on her own work. But what really prompted her to temporarily quit teaching online was a bit of a mishap at home. “I was teaching my students on a video app when I heard water. My five year-old, who was four at the time, went up to our ensuite and managed to flood the bathroom. It brought down the kitchen ceiling causing €2,000 worth of damage."

Apart from that costly domestic blip, Barry is happy to be at home, producing art on a daily basis. In April, she set herself the task of completing two drawings a day. "If I wasn't doing anything, I think I would get depressed," she says.

Aideen Barry at work. Picture: Cathal Murphy

That body of work, comprising 52 drawings, has been acquired by the UCC collection and can be seen online at the Glucksman until January 2021. The drawings, including mouths that are also eyes, boiled eggs that have eyes peering from them, melting smart phones and other surreal looking objects, express Barry's feeling of being detached from herself.

“There is also a lot of the grotesque in these drawings. I've been looking at other artists who survived pandemics such as Pieter Bruegel, the Dutch painter who lived through the Black Death. His works are hilariously funny and grotesque at the same time. I was looking at the humour, thinking that's the only way I'm going to survive this. So I started making work that's kind of funny and horrible at the same time."

Barry is now animating the drawings. Her two younger sons are making suggestions, "telling me what other gross things should happen in my art. They need the inspiration and the distraction."

Barry is also working on a self-portrait, comprising depictions of her own body parts. It's for a solo show next year at Limerick City Gallery of Art. The show will travel to the Source Arts Centre in Thurles and after that, Barry will be going to the Irish Cultural Centre in Paris as well as the US and Canada.

Another project Barry is working on with an Inuit singer is her response to the archive of musician and folk music collector Edward Bunting (1773-1843), widely credited with saving the Irish harp. “I'm looking at the scripts of his 66 lilts and airs. He wrote down all the harp music in the 17th century, preserving it. The harp became a UNESCO world heritage object."

For this work, in collaboration online with the Inuit electric pop singer, Riit, a piece of pop music with a video installation is in the making, sponsored by the Irish Traditional Music Archive.

Barry says that Riit has always been made to feel out of place. “But she's really amazing. She's like the next Bjork. We're doing this collaboration for a big show that is going to tour internationally next year."

One of Aideen Barry's pieces.

Crossing artistic genres is something Barry finds interesting. "I kind of think these kind of conversations I have in my work exist in every other field so it's good to work with people in other fields to make something new. Also, it broadens the language of art beyond white cubes. It makes art more accessible."

Having been elected to Aosdana last year and the RHA this year, Barry jokes that she feels as if she has imposter syndrome. "Being in the RHA gives me validation for what I'm doing. The RHA has always been known as the centre of the traditional arts like sculpture, painting and drawing. If they're letting in a ragamuffin like me with moving images and complex video installations, then it means that sort of art is becoming more mainstream."