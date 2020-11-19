Raise the Woof! Do real pups like the first Christmas song for dogs?

The world’s first Christmas song made just for dogs has been released — but do they care?

Raise The Woof! is a jaunty jiggle with dog-friendly noises and common commands played throughout.

According to its makers, the sounds on the track are the result of two months of work, during which time more than 500 noises were played to 25 dogs to narrow down the choice for the final track.

Their reactions to the track were monitored by an animal behaviourist and a vet “to ensure it prompted positive behaviour from the dogs throughout”.

I was curious about its effect on dogs, so my canine companion was called forth to experience the tune at the highest volume my laptop could master.

It was a promising start, with a little head tilt from Milly during the song's opening sounds. However, her attention was soon elsewhere. She yawned, stared out the window and, eventually, returned to her favourite ball for some lasting entertainment.

Just one part of Raise The Woof! caused her to focus all of her attention on the laptop, ears alert for more: the sound of a ball squeaking. Once she realised I wasn't hiding another, more interesting ball from her, she returned her attention to her own one.

Milly listening to a ball squeaking in Raise The Woof!

With that being said, it's a fun tune to listen to and no doubt many other dogs will react more (or at all) to it. It's very likely Milly is just too cool for mainstream madra music.

Comments on YouTube describe some more animated reactions from other dogs.

"I should’ve listened to it on headphones first. Now my puppy Daisy thinks she going for a walk to chase squirrels with her squeaky toys and then have dinner and a treat and it’s only 8:45! It’s going to be a long day," one person wrote. Another said: "Belle was downstairs but came running straight up when this started and was jumping and barking around! She loved the squeak!"

See? Milly just isn't into pop. Belle and Daisy would clearly tear up a nightclub dancefloor while Milly sits in the corner complaining that her feet are tired.

If you're curious to try it on your dog, the track is available to stream on Spotify and Amazon Music. Money raised from its purchase will go to wellbeing group Dudes&Dogs, a men’s mental health charity.