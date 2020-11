UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria

Sky Sports, 7.45pm

Grá Faoi Ghlas

TG4, 8.30pm

A new dating format for couples who are already together. Couples suffering / enduring / loving lockdown together must answer a series of progressively awkward questions that they’d rather not deal with in normal circumstances. Dáire Ó Faogáin & Maria Schaler, Ciarán Mac Reamonn & Vikki Ní Bhréin participate in this first episode.

Saol faoi Ghlas

TG4, 9.30pm

Living under the shadow of a global pandemic — documentary footage from people in each province of the country.

The Repair Shop

BBC One, 8pm