GameTech: Compatibility questions answered for new PS5

You’ve got it all backwards, Sony! You announced backwards compatibility for the PS5 before the process was ready to launch. Now, there are lots of questions around which games work, and which don’t. Let’s start at the beginning and work, well, backwards.

1. Sony announces backwards compatibility:

Earlier this year, Sony claimed that the ‘overwhelming majority’ of the PlayStation 4’s library would be playable on the PS5, and their team were working hard on making as many games compatible as possible. Questions were raised about what ‘almost all’ really meant, and Sony subsequently said ‘99% of games’ would be playable.

2. Clarification comes before launch:

In early October, Sony then moved to clarify the reality of backwards compatibility. In a statement released on their support site, the company confirmed again that the ‘overwhelming majority’ of PS4 games would run on PS5 and that many titles would in fact benefit from a ‘game boost’ feature, including improved framerates and loading times.

However, they also advised players that some PS4 games might exhibit ‘unexpected behaviour’ on PS5 and to test their games on PS5 before buying add-ons to make sure ‘you are happy with the play experience’.

3. Sony release a list of incompatible games:

Last month, Sony also released a list of games that are only playable on PS4. The list was just ten games long and didn’t include any fan favourites or best-sellers. Hitman Go: Definitive Edition, We Sing and Shadow Complex Remastered were the most recognisable names.

4. Digital Foundry is impressed:

The gurus of gaming hardware and technicalities, Digital Foundry, did a series of tests for the PS5’s backwards compatibility and came away very impressed. Although they only tested a selection of top-selling games, many of these ran better than they do on a PlayStation Pro, meaning the games produced 60 frames a second (for smoother gameplay) and quicker load times. The performance was ‘better than promised’ in some cases.

5. More incompatible games are discovered:

As users started to test PS4 games themselves, more games started to appear with messages stating ‘this game is only playable on PS4’. One respected source showed that Battlefield 5, Marvel Versus Capcom Infinite and Metal Gear Survive – all relatively big name titles – were not compatible.

6. The current state of play:

If you are buying a PS5 for backwards compatibility, the likelihood is that you will be happy. It appears Sony’s promise that the vast majority of game are playable is holding true in the early days, with some games even benefitting from massive performance boosts. However, if backwards compatibility for a specific game is a deal-breaker for you, then do some research online to confirm that it works, and plays well.

FALL GUYS

Speaking of post-launch, Mediatonic have the difficult task of keeping Fall Guys relevant after it became 2020’s biggest hit alongside Among Us.

It was just announced that Fall Guys was not only the most downloaded PlayStation Plus game of all time, but it also sold 10 million copies on PC. If the average price was €20, that’s a whopping €200m for a tiny studio.

More importantly, it’s a lot of momentum to maintain. Somewhat ironic for a game built around falling down, not up.

Mediatonic did release a Season 2 update that included a few new levels, but the reception wasn’t great, with some players feeling Season 2 wasn’t enough to shake things up.

A mid-season update – Season 2.5 – did add another extra level and changed some existing challenges, with Perfect Match made much more chaotic and Tic Toe given some variety too.

There’s no doubt Fall Guys is already a success, but we’ve yet to see if the rise will continue, or if the fall has already begun.

HACK HUNTER

Meanwhile, Capcom fell victim to a hack recently that may have exposed the data of up to 350,000 customers.

However, gamers were more interested in some of the other information that was leaked from the hack, including a potential release date for the next Resident Evil.

According to the hack Village will be released in April 2021, with Monster Hunter Stories 2 on Switch releasing in June 2021.

The information also leaked that Google paid $10m to have Resident Evil games on its Stadia platform, and that Sony paid $5m for Resident Evil 7 on VR.