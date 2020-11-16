Monday's TV Tips: Guaranteed Irish success stories examined

— and a look at the role of bumblebees in polination and biodiversity; and Britain's lockdown chaos examined
Monday's TV Tips: Guaranteed Irish success stories examined

10 Things to Know About: Kathriona Devereux, Jonathan McCrea and Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin

Mon, 16 Nov, 2020 - 12:19
Caroline Delaney

Guaranteed Irish

TG4, 7.30pm

Mary Kennedy brings us behind the scenes of some of this country’s most successful businesses.

In the first of six episodes Mary meets Brid O'Connell, CEO of the Guaranteed Irish organisation which has been championing business in Ireland since 1974. And she goes behind the scenes with Paul Rellis, CEO of The Viatel Group, a provider of connectivity, cloud and security solutions.

10 Things To Know About

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

A visit to the National Botanic Gardens; an examination of how how centuries-old plant samples can provide clues to changes in our biodiversity; and the latest research on the critical role of the bumblebee in pollination and biodiversity.

Lockdown Chaos: How the Government Lost Control

C4, 9pm

In July, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was hoping for a "significant return to normality from November at the earliest - possibly in time for Christmas". However, most of Britain is again under lockdown. So, what happened? Also looks at some of the companies making millions from the pandemic.

