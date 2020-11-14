Beginner's Pluck: Jim O'Donoghue of Neptune Basketball

Jim has been involved in Neptune Basketball club since its inception in 1947.

“My brother, Dónal, was a founding member. At nine, I’d tag along with him as ball boy, and at 14, I togged out for the Under 18s.”

In the scholarship class at school, Jim’s maths result prevented a college scholarship, and he joined the civil service. “I worked for CIE from 1962 until I retired,” he says. “As a clerical officer, I wrote letters and reports. I’d always liked writing.”

Meanwhile, his involvement in Neptune continued. He captained the senior basketball team, coached at all levels, and served as secretary for 16 years. “I was secretary of the County Cork Basketball Board for two years,” he says. “And I refereed until I was 79.”

Who is Jim O’Donoghue?

Date/place of birth: 1938/Cork. “200 yards from the Neptune stadium.”

Education: North Monastery Secondary School.

Home: Cork.

Family: Wife, Monica. Cormac, Niamh, Léan, and Aoife.

The day job: Retired. “But still active with Neptune, doing jobs for them.”

In another life: “I’d have loved to work in sports medicine. But after leaving school, work was the thing, and I took the first job I was offered.”

Favourite writers: Dickens, and historical books. “I especially love reading about Tom Crean. And I love sports books.”

Second book: “I’d love to write a book about my eldest sister, Breda.”

Top tip: “Get it down and keep at it. Don’t try and get it perfect first time. Being too finicky would put you off the work.”

Twitter: @godsbythelee

The debut

Gods by The Lee; Inspire.ie (available from Vibes and Scribes and Amazon), €9.99/ Kindle, €7.74

Jim and his elder brothers Dónal and Leo have formed the backbone of the Neptune Basketball Club since its inception.

Gods by the Lee gives a full history — telling stories, listing all the teams, wins and losses, but also provides a history of the rise and fall of basketball in Ireland, explaining how the sport became established here in the first place.

“Ireland’s neutrality had been frowned on, and, anxious to make friends again, post second world war, a basketball match was arranged when American troops visited.”

The verdict: This informative history catches the mood of the period quite wonderfully.