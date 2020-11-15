Five things for the week ahead: Livestreamed music, authors in conversation, online theatre 

Just because there's a lockdown doesn't mean you can't enjoy stuff 
Five things for the week ahead: Livestreamed music, authors in conversation, online theatre 

Lex Talionis (A Tale of Vengeance & Feathers) is brao

Sun, 15 Nov, 2020 - 20:00
Des O’Driscoll

1 |TV| The Night Notre Dame Burned

 Documentary on the fire at the Paris cathedral in 2019. As well as footage from firefighters' helmet cams, film-makers Naudet Brothers were also on the ground to capture the unfolding event. Incredibly, in 2011, they were also in New York and filmed the Twin Towers collapsing.

  • Monday, BBC Four, 9pm 

2 |literature| West Cork Literature Festival

 Authors Tadhg Coakley, Louise O'Neill and Catherine Ryan Howard take part in a Zoom discussion with Catherine Kirwan.

 3|theatre| Lex Talionis

 An audio broadcast of Liam Heylin's hugely entertaining play set among crows in Cork. An eye for an eye, like.

4|theatre| 14 Voices From The Bloodied Field 

The Abbey Theatre and the GAA have worked together for a Bloody Sunday centenary commemoration that gives voice to the 14 people killed by the British in Croke Park.

  • Friday, 7pm, free via the Abbey's channels on Facebook and Youtube

 5|classical music| Vanbrugh Quartet 

 The Cork-based quartet reform as part of the Triskel's Beethoven 250 series of livestreamed concerts.

More in this section

I'm A Celebrity??? Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday TV tips: The Crown lands today; rugby and hurling
Boxing - Manchester Arena Saturday TV Tips: Katie Taylor fight live; Hotel Transylvania 2; and Clare v Cork
The Crown S4 The Crown season four review: Diana and Thatcher feature in a fine account of the era
'The party starts here': Late Late Toy Show countdown is on

'The party starts here': Late Late Toy Show countdown is on

READ NOW

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices