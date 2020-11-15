Five things for the week ahead: Livestreamed music, authors in conversation, online theatre 

Documentary on the fire at the Paris cathedral in 2019. As well as footage from firefighters' helmet cams, film-makers Naudet Brothers were also on the ground to capture the unfolding event. Incredibly, in 2011, they were also in New York and filmed the Twin Towers collapsing.
- Monday, BBC Four, 9pm
Authors Tadhg Coakley, Louise O'Neill and Catherine Ryan Howard take part in a Zoom discussion with Catherine Kirwan.
- Thursday, 7pm, westcorkmusic.ie/literary-festival, €5
An audio broadcast of Liam Heylin's hugely entertaining play set among crows in Cork. An eye for an eye, like.
- Thursday, 9pm, everymancork.com, €9
The Abbey Theatre and the GAA have worked together for a Bloody Sunday centenary commemoration that gives voice to the 14 people killed by the British in Croke Park.
- Friday, 7pm, free via the Abbey's channels on Facebook and Youtube
The Cork-based quartet reform as part of the Triskel's Beethoven 250 series of livestreamed concerts.
- Friday, 8pm, triskelartscentre.ie, €10