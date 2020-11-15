Five things for the week ahead: Livestreamed music, authors in conversation, online theatre 

1 |TV| The Night Notre Dame Burned

Documentary on the fire at the Paris cathedral in 2019. As well as footage from firefighters' helmet cams, film-makers Naudet Brothers were also on the ground to capture the unfolding event. Incredibly, in 2011, they were also in New York and filmed the Twin Towers collapsing.

Monday, BBC Four, 9pm

2 |literature| West Cork Literature Festival

Authors Tadhg Coakley, Louise O'Neill and Catherine Ryan Howard take part in a Zoom discussion with Catherine Kirwan.

3|theatre| Lex Talionis

An audio broadcast of Liam Heylin's hugely entertaining play set among crows in Cork. An eye for an eye, like.

4|theatre| 14 Voices From The Bloodied Field

The Abbey Theatre and the GAA have worked together for a Bloody Sunday centenary commemoration that gives voice to the 14 people killed by the British in Croke Park.

Friday, 7pm, free via the Abbey's channels on Facebook and Youtube

5|classical music| Vanbrugh Quartet

The Cork-based quartet reform as part of the Triskel's Beethoven 250 series of livestreamed concerts.