This weekend's must-see events at Cork International Film Festival

Friday

Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan, 8.30pm

British music flim-maker Julien Temple has impressed in the past with Sex Pistols' documentary The Filth and the Fury, and Oil City Confidential on Dr Feelgood. Here he turns his camera on the legendary Lonon-Irish figure who rose to prominence with The Pogues. Though he's hogged the headlines for his debauchery over the years, we're reminded how beneath that substance-addled exterior, is one of the best songwriters this country has ever produced. Among those paying tribute are an eclectic mix of contributors, including Johnny Depp, Bono, and Gerry Adams.

Saturday

1920 Commemoration Gala, 7.30pm

Irish Destiny shows as part of the centenary commemorations of Cork's role in the War of Independence and the fight against the British.

A special programme to mark the centenary commemorations of Cork's role in the independence struggle against the British. Made soon after the events it depicted, Irish Destiny was released in 1926 and was the first fiction film dealing with the War of Independence in Ireland. It tells of Denis O’Hara, who joined the IRA after witnessing British aggression in the village of Clonmore. He is shot, wounded and imprisoned, but escapes from the Curragh Camp in time to save fiancée Moira from the clutches of villainous poitín distillers. The 78-minute main film is accompanied by a selection of British and Irish newsreels relating to Cork in the 1920 period - including the funeral of the Lord Mayor Terence MacSwiney and the burning of Cork by British forces.

Sunday

Wolfwalkers - Family Gala, 3pm

The much-anticipated animated feature won't be available in Irish cinemas until they re-open (possibly December), so this late addition to the Cork programme is a great chance to see it early. Made by Kilkenny-based Cartoon Saloon (The Secret of Kells, The Breadwinner, etc), it follows a young hunter who has been given the task of wiping out the last wolfpack in Ireland.

For tickets, see corkfilmfest.org. Tickets for online screenings are €7.50