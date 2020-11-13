Five cultural things to enjoy this weekend 

TV tips, top album choice, and a livestreamed concert 
Fri, 13 Nov, 2020 - 08:30
Des O’Driscoll

1|TV| The Late Late Show 

Gabriel Byrne, Conan O'Brien, Samantha Power, and Andrea Bocelli feature among the guests.

Friday, RTÉ One, 9.35pm

2 |live music| Lilith

Karen Underwood and musicians such as John O'Brien take to the stage of Cork Opera House stage for a streamed performance of the cabaret-style song cycle.

Saturday, 8pm, Corkoperahouse.ie, €5

3 |album| AC/DC: Power Up

AC/DC

The Aussie rockers tragically lost founding guitarist Malcolm Young in 2017, but the remaining members have still managed to produce a solid comeback album that doesn't stray from their trademark sound.

Available now 

4|film festival| Cork International Film Festival 

The online event continues through the weekend with all sorts of features, documentaries and shorts.

corkfilmfest.org, €7.50 per screening

5 |streaming| The Crown

 Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown.

Season four is possibly the most interesting yet, as it moves into an era remembered by more people, with fascinating characters such as Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

Netflix, from Sunday

