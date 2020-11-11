Karen Underwood: 'Leonard Cohen's longevity and sex appeal have been unsurpassed'

Karen Underwood is a singer from Chicago who has been living in Cork for 22 years. On Saturday, she will perform Lilith, a cabaret-style song cycle written by Éadaoin O'Donoghue and John O’Brien. Live from the stage of Cork Opera House, tickets are €5; corkoperahouse.ie.

Best recent book you've read:

Cutting for Stone by Abraham Verghese is the best book that I have read in years. I could get a clear visual picture of the landscape of Ethiopia with a storyline that carried me from page to page. I love it when a novel makes me feel a range of emotions.

Best recent film:

Joker was my favourite recent film. I felt sorry for the bad guy. Joaquin Phoenix played a blinder. He made me laugh and he made me cry. It was thrilling from beginning to end.

Best recent gig you’ve seen (pre-Covid):

Going to Stevie Wonder with my daughter was the best gig I've seen in a while. It was nostalgic and fulfilling to see one of the living legends.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

I am taken with the music of the great Lady Day Billie Holiday and how someone with so much personal tragedy could make something so beautiful.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

I went to the Sistine Chapel to see Lilith on the ceiling depicted half woman half ser. I could have looked at that ceiling for hours.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

If I had to pick one. It would be Leonard Cohen in Dublin. His longevity, talent, and sex appeal have been unsurpassed.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

When I watch telly, I don't want blood and gore, so its Masterchef or Gardeners' World.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

My favourite shows are the Arts Show with Elmarie, or The Opinion Line with PJ Coogan on 96fm.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Joni Mitchell, Prince, and Sarah Vaughan - the Something for Everyone festival!

Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

It's hard to pick one, but there was a funny meeting one day bumping into Bono and his wife Ali; my wife told him she'd prefer a picture with Ali.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

Beam me up to 1930s Harlem jazz club (without the segregation).

You are queen of the Irish music biz for a day – what's your first decree?

Reopen all theatres and venues for musicians to get us back to work.