Wednesday TV Tips: De Gaulle visits Ireland; Irish Sweepstakes scandal

De Gaulle in Éireann

TG4 9.30pm

For six weeks in 1969, Ireland played host to Charles de Gaulle, who has been hailed by many as the greatest Frenchman since Napoleon. Broadcast to commemorate the 50th anniversary of de Gaulle's death, this documentary explores the extraordinary circumstances of his visit and his interest in Daniel O'Connell.

The film also shows how de Gaulle's visit led to stronger ties between Ireland and France — a relationship now growing in importance as Brexit gets underway. Finally, it reveals the deeply poignant and personal reasons that motivated the visit.

Scannal: Irish Hospital Sweepstakes

TG4, 8.30pm

A look back at the Irish Hospital Sweepstakes — the most famous horse-racing based lottery in the world. These were a lottery set up in 1930 to fund and refurbish Irish hospitals, Though legal in Ireland at the time, lotteries were illegal in most other jurisdictions.

In the Irish Hospital Sweeps' heyday, their tickets were being illegally sold in more than 170 countries, raking in millions upon millions of pounds. The Sweep's founders made millions while only 10% of the takings was given over to fund Irish hospitals.

12 Puppies and Us

BBC2, 8pm

A dozen pet owners discuss the trials, tribulations and, of course, the pleasures of being the proud owners of a cute-as-a-button pup. And it seems like more people than ever before have adopted or bought dogs responsibly during lockdown. As well as learning about the pups' bad habits and training regimes, there's also a catch-up with those who appeared in the previous series.

From unexpected loo breaks to first walks and sleepless nights, this shows the delight and the mayhem a new puppy can bring. And on hand to offer families expert advice when doggy difficulties get too much is dog behaviourist, Louise Glazebrook.

The Leisure Seeker

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

A movie about a road trip may be too much for some of us stuck in 5km lockdown — or is it welcome escapism?

Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland go on a journey in their recreational vehicle — camper van to us on this side of the Atlantic.