Monday's TV Tips: John Delaney story; Judge Rinder holocaust investigations

The John Delaney Story

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

The former FAI executive vice president's career ended in huge controversy in September 2019. This documentary features players, football fans, former Ireland manager Brian Kerr, FAI insiders and journalists who all share their unique insights into the man who led the FAI for 15 years.

Former FAI executive vice-president John Delaney. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Also features Stewart Regan, the former CEO of the Scottish Football Association, as he tells how he was treated during a Scotland v Ireland international. Regan outlines how he believes that the FAI came very close to becoming the first football association in the world to become insolvent.

My Family, the Holocaust & Me — with Robert Rinder

BBC1, 9pm

The criminal barrister and no-nonsense TV judge, Judge Rinder, meets Noemie Lopian, whose French mother was arrested as a child by the Nazis. Noemie meets the grandson of the brave man who hid her family in a chicken shed in his garden during round-ups of Jews in the town of Saint-Junien in France. Meanwhile, having discovered the fate of his grandparents in the first episode, Bernie Graham continues his quest to find out what happened to his uncle Bernhard, after whom he is named, and who he believes committed suicide in the Dachau concentration camp. Finally, Robert and his mother Angela travel to Treblinka to discover how her grandparents, aunts and uncle were murdered.

The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess

ITV, 9pm

As you will already know if you saw the recent Channel 5 and Channel 4 documentaries about it, it's now 25 years since the stunned British public sat down to watch Diana, Princess of Wales give an extraordinary interview to the BBC's flagship current affairs show Panorama. Now, ITV is weighing in with a two-part documentary exploring the events that led up to the remarkable outpouring, hearing from those who witnessed the breakdown of Diana's marriage to Prince Charles and drawing on previously unseen footage and documents.