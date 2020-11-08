Sunday TV Tips: The Den is back

Premier League action featuresWest Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur, (ko 12pm); Manchester City vs Liverpool (ko 4.30pm), and Arsenal v Aston Villa, (ko 7.15pm) all on Sky Sports.
Live Football Championship double-header: First-up is the Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final featuring Roscommon v Mayo (throw-in 1.30pm) followed by Cork v Kerry in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final (throw-in 4pm).
Action from the fifth round of the Guinness PRO14 Championship features Ospreys v Leinster (kick-off 3pm) at the Liberty Stadium. Commentary from Cuán Ó Flatharta and Eamonn Molloy.
Ray D’Arcy reunites with his old after school alien buddies Zig and Zag, and Dustin.
A new series — the search for Ireland’s most talented singing, dancing and musical families begins. Judging the families are Irial Ó Ceallaigh, champion sean nós singer and Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, broadcaster and producer. Each week they’ll be joined by a guest judge from the world of showbiz. This week it’s the Queen of Connemara, Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin, sean nós singer extraordinaire. Hosted by Eoghan McDermott.