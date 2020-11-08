Sunday TV Tips: The Den is back

Sun, 08 Nov, 2020 - 12:00
Caroline Delaney

Sport

Premier League action features West Bromwich Albion v Tottenham Hotspur, (ko 12pm); Manchester City vs Liverpool (ko 4.30pm), and Arsenal v Aston Villa, (ko 7.15pm) all on Sky Sports.

The Sunday Game live

RTÉ 2, 1pm

Live Football Championship double-header: First-up is the Connacht Senior Football Championship semi-final featuring Roscommon v Mayo (throw-in 1.30pm) followed by Cork v Kerry in the Munster Senior Football Championship semi-final (throw-in 4pm).

Rugbaí Beo Pro 14

TG4, 2.55pm

Action from the fifth round of the Guinness PRO14 Championship features Ospreys v Leinster (kick-off 3pm) at the Liberty Stadium. Commentary from Cuán Ó Flatharta and Eamonn Molloy.

The Den

RTÉ One, 6.30pm

Ray D’Arcy reunites with his old after school alien buddies Zig and Zag, and Dustin.

Réalta agus Gaolta

TG4, 8.30pm

Réalta agus Gaolta: The Quinn family from Buncrana, Co. Donegal
Réalta agus Gaolta: The Quinn family from Buncrana, Co. Donegal

A new series — the search for Ireland’s most talented singing, dancing and musical families begins. Judging the families are Irial Ó Ceallaigh, champion sean nós singer and Sinéad Ní Uallacháin, broadcaster and producer. Each week they’ll be joined by a guest judge from the world of showbiz. This week it’s the Queen of Connemara, Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin, sean nós singer extraordinaire. Hosted by Eoghan McDermott.

 The Den is back: Why we could all do with a hug from Zig and Zag  

