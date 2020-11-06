Five things for the weekend 

Online theatre, an excellent TV film, and the opening of Cork's film festival are among the top culture tips for the next few days 
The Death of Stalin is on RTÉ2 on Saturday. 

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 08:30
Des O’Driscoll

Theatre - Title and Deed

We're used to seeing Corkonian company Gare St Lazare doing some of the best Beckett interpretations on the planet, but here they revive their production of Title and Deed by American playwright Will Eno. Performed live by Conor Lovett.

Friday and Saturday, 8pm; tickets €5 via EventBrite

TV Film - The Death of Stalin 

Superb lighthearted satire from  Armando Iannucci about the Soviet powerbrokers' reaction to the expiry of their murderous leader.

Saturday, RTÉ2, 9.10pm

Musical Theatre - That’s Life: The Story of Frank Sinatra 

The Everyman Sunday Songbook has switched to an audio broadcast, with Linda Kenny and Alf McCarthy among the cast for this take on the life and music of the Italian-American singer. Singalong fun. 

Sunday, 7.30pm, €9, everymancork.com

Book - That Place We Call Home 

 John Creedon has a longheld interest in how towns and other areas in Ireland got their names, and in this book he explores some of the fascinating history and lore around placenames 

Bookshops and online, €19.99  

Festivals - Cork International Film Festival

It's been a tricky year for organisers, but the 65th incarnation of this event is online-only, and kicks off on Sunday with The Racer, a film set in 1998 when the Tour de France came to Ireland.

corkfilmfest.org, €7.50 

