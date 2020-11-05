Thursday's TV Tips: Shot by Al-Qaeda, the Frank Gardner Story 

Being Frank: The Frank Gardner Story

BBC Two, 9pm

In June 2004, Irish cameraman, Simon Cumbers from Navan in County Meath was killed by Al-Qaeda gunmen while covering growing terrorist activity in Saudi Arabia.

His colleague, BBC security correspondent, Frank Gardner, was shot six times but survived. The bullets damaged his spinal nerves, and at the age of 43, Frank was left partially paralysed and has used a wheelchair since. He talks candidly about the effects his injuries have had on his life, work, relationships and the way he views himself. Also includes never-before-seen footage of the last report that Frank and Simon Cumbers, were making just prior to the attack by Al-Qaeda.

The Simon Cumbers Media Fund was established in Simon's memory — it enables journalists and media professionals to report on stories of contemporary life in developing countries that would otherwise not be told to an Irish audience. The Fund also supports a student round each year.

Fíorscéal - Dollar Heroes

TG4, 10.30pm

Dollar Heroes: investigative documentary shedding light on how state-organised human trafficking helps to finance Kim Jong-un's nuclear programme

70,000 forced labourers worldwide are working to provide foreign currency for North Korea's regime — even in the European Union.

This investigative documentary shows the inhumane conditions under which North Korean labour brigades are forced to live and work, and it examines how this state-organised human trafficking helps to finance Kim Jong-un's nuclear programme.

Live UEFA Europa League:

Rapid Wien v Dundalk

Virgin 2, BT Sport, 5.55pm

Benfica v Rangers FC,

BT Sport, 5.55pm

PFC Ludogorets v Tottenham

BT Sport, 5.55pm

Celtic v Sparta Prague

Virgin 2, ko 8pm





Arsenal v Molde

BT Sport, 8pm





Leicester City v SC Braga

BT Sport 8pm

