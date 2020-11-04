TV Watch: Soccer; Irish Civil War; US Elections 

— and life on board a nuclear submarine
Britain's Nuclear Submarine - Trident. Channel 5 presenter, Rob Bell, spent five days and nights on board

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 15:00
Caroline Delaney

Soccer: Shamrock Rovers v St Patrick's Athletic

RTÉ2, ko 7.45pm

Live coverage from Tallaght Stadium as Shamrock Rovers take on St Patrick’s Athletic in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division. 

UEFA Champions League: Chelsea v Rennes

Virgin 2, ko 8pm


An Náisiún

TG4, 9.35pm

The final part of Andrew Gallimore’s award-winning trilogy of films based around the Irish civil war, An Náisiún (The Nation) depicts the events of just a few short months. It is a story of fierce bloody fighting on the streets of Limerick and its surrounding hinterland in 1922, comrade against comrade, brother against brother, with nothing less than the future of the Irish nation at stake. Worth catching if you missed previous earlier screenings.

Prime Time 

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Analysis of the US Presidential election so far with Richard Downes reporting on the latest reaction and developments post-election.

On Board Britain's Nuclear Submarine: Trident

C5, 9pm

For the first time, TV cameras were granted access to one of Britain's nuclear missile submarines as it prepared for a new mission. HMS Vengeance is the youngest of the four Vanguard-class submarines that carry Britain's Trident ballistic missile nuclear deterrent.

160 workers spend months at a time living and working On Board Britain's Nuclear Submarine - Trident
160 workers spend months at a time living and working On Board Britain's Nuclear Submarine - Trident

Built at Barrow-in-Furness by Vickers Shipbuilding and Engineering Ltd and launched in 1998, it is home to a crew of 160 men who spend months at sea working in complete secrecy. No area was off-limits to presenter, Rob Bell, who lived on board for five days and nights. Here, he delves deep into this clandestine world of national security and terrifying weapons, and finds out more about the unopened 'last instructions' (letters of last resort) of the current British Prime Minister.

