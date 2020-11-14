What will we actually be able to watch this winter after Covid-19 shuts down productions?

When we think of 2020, certain images are already scorched into our memories: Leo Varadkar announcing the first lockdown. Shuttered shops and takeaway pints. And there, bang in the middle, Matt Damon on his Great Irish Odyssey.

As the country went into hibernation in March, Damon bunkered down in a Dalkey mansion with his family. He did so after Covid brought a halt to Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which was shooting at Cahir, Co Tipperary, and Bective, Co Meath.

The Last Duel is a 14th historic epic set in France and starring Damon, Ben Affleck, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver. However, the drama on screen will have paled compared to that off as Scott struggled to finish his blockbuster at the height of a pandemic. He finally did so in September and early October, with Damon and fellow cast returning for a final month of filming.

“Cast and crew were getting tested privately in the days before shooting,” says someone with insider knowledge of the production.

“That was before they went on set. They then had to do their wardrobe fittings. And then, before filming started again, they had to have another test to make sure they were negative. Social distancing is difficult enough for crew. With actors, it’s very, very tough.”

The Last Duel has a Hollywood-scale budget and so was in a position to bear the extra costs of Covid compliance. Yet for film and television more widely, the pandemic presents an existential quandary. Coronavirus has anaesthetised cinemas, which, lacking new films to show, have been reduced to screening old movies.

That’s when they are even allowed open. Which they obviously aren’t in Ireland at the moment. Television faces a different quandary. With many of us confined to our homes, the box in the corner has become both a connection to the outside world and an escape from it.

One of the reasons the world fell in love with Normal People in April was because it offered an opportunity to stop constantly thinking about Covid. The same can be said for the Michael Jordan documentary The Last Dance, which, through spring, enthralled even those who might normally struggle to tell the difference between basketball and basket-weaving.

And then there is Emily in Paris, official guilty pleasure of Europe’s Second Covid Wave. Created by Sex and the City mastermind Darren Star and starring Lily Collins, it is appalling on every level. And yet nobody in it wears face masks, washes their hands every 14 seconds, or pauses to consider whether a trip to the patisserie qualifies as an “essential journey”. It is the escapism we deserve and need.

But how many more Emily in Paris-type potential hate watches are there? When the pandemic struck in February and March, shooting schedules across the world were pitched into chaos. Fair City and EastEnders were among the beloved shows forced to temporarily cease production (both have since resumed).

And that was nothing compared to the absurd season finale of James Spader thriller The Blacklist, which tried to get around Covid with a semi-animated sign-off (fans were simultaneously amused and furious). The Good Fight and Billions have, meanwhile, cut short their seasons, announcing they’ll be back when the new normal becomes less abnormal.

Season four of 'Stranger Things' began filming just before the coronavirus brought things to a halt, but it has since resumed.

“Your natural bent as a producer is, like, ‘Great, let’s go!’ We want to get stuff going,” one TV executive told Variety off the record over the summer.

“But, you know, I think the producers, and certainly the filmmakers and the actors are all like, ‘OK, it’s all well and good to have these hypothetical ideas, but safety is paramount.'”

The good news is that the TV cupboard is unlikely to be emptied entirely in the near future. Netflix has stated it has enough content to see out 2020. And in the past several weeks, production has resumed on blockbusters such as The Witcher and Stranger Things (which initially began filming in February). Season four of The Crown is, for its part, already done and dusted.

The downside is that television is going to look different as new shows reach the screen. Social distancing is the watchword around the industry. For instance, when Neighbours returned in late May, it did so under strict protocols.

There were no extras on set in Melbourne. Instead, crew stood in as “background artists” — a doubling-up that has added to production time and costs but which was the only way to keep the soap on the road.

The production was also split into four “zones”, with limited crossover. Temperatures were checked on arrival; male cast members skipped make-up and female cast did not have theirs touched up through the day. Welcome to TV’s adjusted reality.

“One way to simplify production is for shows to have fewer and lengthier scenes,” went a report by Mark Harris in Vulture.

“Do two characters need to have it out over the dinner table? Is an interrogation in progress? Expect those exchanges to get an extra page or two in scripts and some of the additional dialogue to be devoted to characters telling you something they just found out, whereas before you would have watched them find it out themselves in a separate scene.”

These extra measures are fine for big-budget American and UK productions. In Ireland the situation is more acute. Fair City recommenced filming in June with face masks both on and off screen (“What soap does so well is normalise things,” said producer Brigie de Courcy at the time).

However, other shows have become Covid casualties. So while the BBC has been able to put its celebs and their dancing partners in bubbles and proceed with Strictly Come Dancing, RTÉ has cancelled Dancing with the Stars in 2021.

“We are extremely disappointed not to be in a position to produce series five of Dancing with the Stars in 2021,” said RTÉ head of entertainment John McHugh in a statement in July.

After much discussion, we feel the risks are too high with a production of this scale to proceed with the series in 2021 and we hope to revisit the show in 2022.

“Under level 3 [of the Government’s restrictions], it’s a bit easier. At level 5, it’s impossible,” says Steve Broekhuizen of Cork video production company Deep Red Productions, which makes music and corporate videos, short films, and advertisements rather than television.

“Actors need to be close to one another on set. The way it’s been working with other productions and producers is that they keep things fairly spaced out. Which has costs involved. They have to keep checking temperatures. They have to keep hair and make-up away from everyone else. Everyone is distancing, wearing masks all the time. People are told they have to bring their own lunches.”

Without a vaccine, the outlook is bleak, he feels. “It makes it uneconomical to do a lot of things. And you have to pass on at least some of those costs. In terms of precautionary measures, you have to have stuff like a paramedic on set. Which you wouldn’t normally have for a small production. You have to make sure people are socially distanced, that everyone is wearing masks, and that they have had Covid tests a few days before filming. It’s killed us for the year.”

“There will be some experimentation with formats but ultimately it’s still about good stories,” says Eddie Noonan of Cork-based Frameworks Films.

“We mainly work in the community area so our way of working is a bit different to the commercial sector, in that we work in a very collaborative way.

“This would mean we work through the whole process of film making with groups from the pre-production, production and post-production. Because of Covid this way of working has changed in that we now end up a Zoom call at the pre-production stage.

“The production hasn’t changed too much, it’s mainly one-to-one interviews. In the post-production stage we send the group a rough edit for their input. We finally would have a community screening, that now cannot happen.”

He adds: “It’s time to dip into the archives. Plenty of good material made in the past that could be dusted off — look at the popularity of Reeling in the Years. Also with the correct supports, plenty of new content can be made.”

