Pod Save America: Five podcasts to help you get to grips with US politics 

Podcast Corner: From leftish swipes at Trump, to poll number-crunching and the official word from the embassy in Dublin, there are plenty of shows to give you a better understanding of what's going on around the election 
Pod Save America: Five podcasts to help you get to grips with US politics 

Say what you like about Donald Trump, but he's been responsible for many people becoming engaged with US politics. 

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 20:30
Eoghan O’Sullivan

With the US presidential election on Tuesday set to dominate the discourse, if you'd like to impress your friends with in-depth knowledge of the vote, there are plenty podcasts to choose from, no matter which way you lean.

FiveThirtyEight Politics

"The polls got it wrong in 2016" is a common refrain - if you believe this numbers-crunching pod, the election will likely result in a Biden landslide. 

Nate Silver and friends, over the past few weeks and years, have been guiding listeners through polls and what has and has not impacted on the electorate, adding context to the conversation. 

The depth of polling is fascinating. It's wonkish - but in the best possible way. 

KCRW's Left, Right & Center 

Being in your own bubble is never a good idea; you've got to understand what the other side is thinking and doing. 

LR&C is combative but less toxic than Twitter and, indeed, the presidential debates - it offers a voice for each side, as well as the centre; it doesn't do the thinking for you but it does offer clarity and insight. 

Another one to try: Hacks on Top with former Obama strategist David Axelrod and ex-adviser to John McCain, Mike Murphy.  

Pod Save America 

"A no-bullshit conversation about politics" is quite the tagline - and Pod Save America has become a force of nature during Donald Trump's presidency, the leftist cornerstone of Crooked's podcast network, which includes one of the hits of the year, Wind of Change, and the daily news show, What a Day. 

It has featured discussions with many people behind the Biden campaign - if he wins, what happens to Pod Save America?  

Can He Do That? 

Similarly, Allison Michaels is one of the voices who has covered all the twists and turns of the last four years on this Washington Post podcast. 

A recent three-parter looking back on the Trump presidency in relation to race, science, and the economy felt like the first attempt to examine Trump's 'legacy' in office. 

The Diplomatic Pouch

Closer to home, the US embassy in Dublin has created The Diplomatic Pouch, which delves into topics of interest from the US, with the first series - just in time - focusing on the election. 

It's a good explainer for beginners, the three episodes so far respectively looking at campaigning during a pandemic, explaining the electoral college, and postal voting and the Florida recount of 2000.  

Trump and podcasts have been good for each other as both rose to power in the last few years - what happens next will be fascinating to watch - and listen to. 

Read More

Owners of Cyprus Avenue and Gleneagle among Munster recipients of €5m fund for live events sector

More in this section

Owners of Cyprus Avenue and Gleneagle among Munster recipients of €5m fund for live events sector Owners of Cyprus Avenue and Gleneagle among Munster recipients of €5m fund for live events sector
TV Watch: Liam Neeson in Unknown; and Liz Carr's family tree involves attempted murder in Northern Ireland TV Watch: Liam Neeson in Unknown; and Liz Carr's family tree involves attempted murder in Northern Ireland
Support your local bookshop: 10 stores that are still offering a service  during lockdown Support your local bookshop: 10 stores that are still offering a service  during lockdown

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices