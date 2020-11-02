TV Watch: Liam Neeson in Unknown; and Liz Carr's family tree involves attempted murder in Northern Ireland

January Jones as Elizabeth Harris and Liam Neeson as Dr Martin Harris in Unknown

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 12:53
Caroline Delaney

Unknown

TG4, 9.30pm

Liam Neeson plays a man who awakens from a coma after a car accident, only to discover that someone has taken on his identity and that no-one (not even his wife) believes him. And any evidence of of his real identiy has disappeared. With the help of a young woman, he sets out to prove who he is. Also stars Aidan Quinn and January Jones. 

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC1, 9pm

Sadly, the current run of the consistently fascinating genealogy show has been shorter than usual as production had to be halted due to coronavirus. Still, at least we got three great episodes featuring Jodie Whittaker, David Walliams and Ruth Jones — and the fourth and final instalment looks set to be just as interesting.

Liz Carr investigates her family tree
Actress Liz Carr is probably best known for playing Clarissa in Silent Witness, and now she's getting forensic about her own family tree. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given her detective drama background, she's most intrigued by the rumour that one of her ancestors was linked to an assault. As she delves further into this real-life crime story, she discovers her great-great-great grandfather was involved in an attempted murder in rural Northern Ireland in the 1850s.

Deliveroo: Secrets of Your Takeaway

C4, 10pm

Food delivery company, Deliveroo, has revolutionised the takeaway industry and their couriers on bicycles and mopeds are a familiar sight in most urban areas these days. Filmed over eight months, this one-off documentary follows Deliveroo's teams of computer programmers, app developers and salespeople as they manage a network of restaurants and delivery riders. However, it also hears from some of the company's key restaurant partners, many of whom started 2020 full of hope for the coming year, only to be faced with turmoil and the discovery that, at the height of lockdown, takeaways may be their only way of making a living.

