Five things for the week ahead 

From Cillian Murphy's radio show to a performance of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein from the Everyman 
Five things for the week ahead 

Cillian Murphy presents on BBC Radio 6. 

Sun, 01 Nov, 2020 - 19:30
Des O’Driscoll

1 |album| 

Bruce Springsteen 

 The Boss is already sitting pretty on top of the Irish charts with Letter To You, an album that has become the fastest-selling release so far this year in Ireland.

2|radio|

 Cillian Murphy's Limited Edition

 A typically eclectic selection of tracks includes Tom Waits, Murli and Carly Simon.

  • Monday, BBC 6, midnight; also available online

 3 |TV|

 The Undoing

 Decent thriller series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

  • Monday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm (Also on Sky Now)

 4|musical theatre| 

Majella Cullagh

 The Cork soprano teams up with pianist/conductor John O’Brien for a concert of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein. Part of the Everyman's  Play It by Ear audio broadcasts.

  • Thursday, everyman.com, €8 

 5 |live music| 

 Moxie 

 The alt folk band perform live at Cork Opera House as a part of a series of broadcasted gigs the venue is hosting.

  • Saturday, corkoperahouse.ie, €5

More in this section

Sunday's TV Tips: Donald Trump; Covid-19; and Irish Covid island drama Sunday's TV Tips: Donald Trump; Covid-19; and Irish Covid island drama
Meet the three friends spending Lockdown 2.0 in an iconic Clare pub Meet the three friends spending Lockdown 2.0 in an iconic Clare pub
A man in a long black coat with a pumpkin instead of a head in a terrible night forest, damp and fog. Witches, ghouls and a headless coachman: Five ghost stories from Co Cork

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices