Five things for the week ahead 

1 |album|

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss is already sitting pretty on top of the Irish charts with Letter To You, an album that has become the fastest-selling release so far this year in Ireland.

2|radio|

Cillian Murphy's Limited Edition

A typically eclectic selection of tracks includes Tom Waits, Murli and Carly Simon.

Monday, BBC 6, midnight; also available online

3 |TV|

The Undoing

Decent thriller series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Monday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm (Also on Sky Now)

4|musical theatre|

Majella Cullagh

The Cork soprano teams up with pianist/conductor John O’Brien for a concert of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein. Part of the Everyman's Play It by Ear audio broadcasts.

Thursday, everyman.com, €8

5 |live music|

Moxie

The alt folk band perform live at Cork Opera House as a part of a series of broadcasted gigs the venue is hosting.