Five things for the week ahead 

1 |album|
Bruce Springsteen
The Boss is already sitting pretty on top of the Irish charts with Letter To You, an album that has become the fastest-selling release so far this year in Ireland.
2|radio|
Cillian Murphy's Limited Edition
A typically eclectic selection of tracks includes Tom Waits, Murli and Carly Simon.
- Monday, BBC 6, midnight; also available online
3 |TV|
The Undoing
Decent thriller series starring Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.
- Monday, Sky Atlantic, 9pm (Also on Sky Now)
4|musical theatre|
Majella Cullagh
The Cork soprano teams up with pianist/conductor John O’Brien for a concert of songs from Rodgers and Hammerstein. Part of the Everyman's Play It by Ear audio broadcasts.
- Thursday, everyman.com, €8
5 |live music|
Moxie
The alt folk band perform live at Cork Opera House as a part of a series of broadcasted gigs the venue is hosting.
- Saturday, corkoperahouse.ie, €5