Question of Taste: John Rauchenberger of August Wells 

Best recent book you've read:

Trick Mirror by Jia Tolentino. Fascinating read. Really well done. Looks at our lives today.

Best recent film:

The Red Shoes - my mom told me about this. a 1947 film. Wow.

Best recent show/gig you’ve seen (perhaps pre-Covid):

I don't go to many, usually just shows I'm on the bill or I know the people playing but since I'd never seen him before, I had to see Dylan at the Beacon Theatre in NYC last November. Now I have.

Best piece of music you’ve been listening to lately (new or old):

Amarcord soundtrack by Nino Rota. Besides being a huge Nino Rota fan - I love everything he does - this album is intense. Although I only recently listened to 'A Trick of the Light' by Villagers. We have some friends in common and always heard of them but never got around to listening. That is an awesome tune.

First ever piece of music that really moved you:

Probably the Beatles. As a kid I liked bands like The Cars and The Doors, then King Crimson, Gong, Soft Machine and stuff like that: obscure English prog-rock.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

Even though I'm not a massive fan, I'd probably say Nick Cave back when Blixa Bargeld was in the band. Although I also did see the Sun Ra/Sonic Youth show when he was still alive, in Central Park.

Best gig you've played in Ireland:

Even though we have been on amazing group shows at Vicar Street and the Olympia Theatre I'd probably have to say any of a number of shows we've played at Levi's Corner House in Ballydehob have been my favourites.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

Well the standard Netflix fare. I like Queens' Gambit right now. But really most of my TV time is on YouTube.

Sometimes it's going down rabbit holes of Norm McDonald or Kate McKinnon or endless hours of tours of recording studios and gear or hours of space program docs or SpaceX launches, some random Captain Beefheart doc, or Beatles stuff or Glen Gould videos.

I can spend days watching old classic jazz, but mostly during the pandemic I've been watching hours and hours of videos about electronics and tube amplifiers. D-Lab and Mr Carlson are some, but my all time favorite about tube amps' theory and construction is Uncle Doug.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

Radio mostly while driving these days. In NYC we have WKCR 89.9 (Columbia University), which has been a huge part of my life for ever. Their most famous DJ is Phil Schaap. He is an icon to me. For those that don't know about him google him. A force in the preservation, restoration and broadcasting of jazz.

As to podcasts, I listen to Joe Rogan until I get burnt out... but eventually come back. I like Radio Lab, Fresh Air, This American Life and UBK Happy Funtime Hour.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

Thelonious Monk, Eric Dolphy and John Coltrane Your best/most famous celebrity encounter:

I was at a Christmas get-together in upstate NY. Talking with this guy for a while about music, the art world, NYC back in the day etc. Eventually I asked him what he did. "I'm in a band." Which band? Then in a tone as if he was telling me he was an accountant he says "Blondie".

I take a second look and, yes, it's Chris Stein. He and his wife then invited us up to their house for lunch the next day.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

I'd be very happy with the Bill Evans Trio at the Village Vanguard in New York in 1961. That to me may be the quintessential time, place and performer of that genre and era.

You are king of the music biz for a day – what's your first decree?

I'm going to lunch.