Mick Flannery teams up with American singer for Fair Fight campaign in US election

Mick Flannery has teamed up with American singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell to promote fair elections in the US, just one week before one of the most divisive presidential elections in history.

The duo is releasing a new song, titled ‘Minnesota’ in the hopes of raising money for Fair Fight, a US-based association that educates voters and campaigns for electoral reform.

Having met in New York a few years ago, the song marks the first official collaboration between the pair, who are both highly-acclaimed musicians across the pond.

Mitchell was recently voted one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People.

Flannery, who was born in Cork, wrote ‘Minnesota’ while stuck at home in Clare during lockdown.

He says that the song was inspired by the endless influx of US news that has come through the airwaves over the last few months.

“Since I can remember, news of America has been talked about in Ireland,” Flannery says.

“In 2018 I wrote a song called 'Rosaleen', a song to Ireland, in which I tried to make sense of a person's relationship to the state in which they live.”

“The song ‘Minnesota’ has a similar theme, inspired by what, in the news at least, appears to be an ever more fractured and polarised American society.”

The bare-boned ballad is written from a female perspective. So, Flannery asked Mitchell, whom he had been a fan of for many years, to take lead on the vocals.

He also thought her voice as a US citizen would have more authority than his own.

“I wondered what it must be like for someone who grew up in the US to see the ever-changing face of the nation, as the generations passed, as attitudes progressed and changed, as troubles old and new emerged and re-emerged,” Flannery says.

Anaïs Mitchell says that she connects to the song in a pronounced way since giving birth to her second child

The duet is focused on the complex relationship between a Minnesota woman and her country, at a point of real disillusionment with her state.

“Mick Flannery is one of my very favourite writers in the world,” Mitchell says.

“I would sing any song he asked, but was especially moved to sing ‘Minnesota’. I just gave birth to my second child and I connect deeply with that watershed feeling of going from daughter to mother."

"Part of it is the realisation that no one else is going to fix things for us - the trouble, the mess, the responsibility is ours."

It was Mitchell’s idea to donate all of the funds raised by the song to Fair Fight, which Flannery said was very fitting.

“If a nation committed to democracy is indeed to reflect the voice of its citizens then it ought to do so to the very best of its ability.”

‘Minnesota’ is out today, available for streaming on Spotify.