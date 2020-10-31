Boxing Clever: I’ll watch the second episode of The Undoing because there isn’t much on telly

I’m not sure about The Undoing (Sky Atlantic, Monday 9pm and Now TV.) It’s like they spent a lot of time getting Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant onto the same show and not enough time figuring out how to make it bite. And by bite I mean that first-love paralysis you get during the first episode of a new drama, telling you not to move a metre from the couch until you’ve consumed the lot of it.

That’s not an option here, because this is old school scheduled TV stuff, instead of a bingeable box-set you’d get on Netflix. So at the end of the first episode, I felt a bit meh, which was a surprise, because it’s the same guy (David E. Kelley) who wrote the beguiling Big Little Lies, where Kidman gave one of her star turns.

In fairness, she gives another star turn here, starting with the protracted opening sequence where she is getting ready to for another day in the opulent New York townhouse she shares with her husband (Hugh Grant) and their teenage son. They’re very rich and very nice and very young looking for their age, except for the son, who hasn’t had any work done yet because he’s only 14...

Next up, we meet Elena’s boobs. There’s no other way of putting it – Kidman goes to a meeting of other posh, young-looking-for-their-age Moms who are running a charity thing at their posh school. Elena is Elena Alves, played by Matilda De Angelis, a not posh but actually younger Mom whose son is in the school on a scholarship. She is a newcomer to the group of Moms, announcing her arrival by producing what a tabloid might describe as a set of World Class Knockers, in order to breastfeed her child. Just in case we miss the point, a few minutes later we get a full-frontal nude of Elena, in conversation with Kidman’s character in a gym changing room. We get it - Elena is a threat to the others, with her amazing young body.

She ends up brutally murdered. No surprise there - or later, when we’re led to believe that Hugh Grant’s character (which is just Hugh Grant playing himself, really) did it because the smooth, witty chap with the English accent always did it. I’ll watch the second episode because there isn’t much on telly these days, and I’d watch Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant lying asleep, although that sounds a bit creepy now that I write it. But this could have been better.

This is not the case with Giri/Haji on Netflix, which translates as Duty/Shame for the very few Examiner readers who don’t speak Japanese. I missed this when it aired on BBC last year, but caught up last week, breathlessly trying to figure out what would happen next in an 8-part thriller that moved between Tokyo and London, as the yakuza (Japanese mafia) went to war. It’s stylish, gripping, unpredictable, funny and the guy with the English accent didn’t do it. Or did he? This is one of the best shows I’ve watched all year.