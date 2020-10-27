Making a scene: Jessie Buckley in TV version of Romeo and Juliet

Kerry actress Jessie Buckley, is to star in a new version of Romeo and Juliet for television.

The Chernobyl and Fargo actress, who's from Killarney, will team up with Josh O'Connor who starred in The Durrells and who played Prince Charles in The Crown.

Jessie Buckley in I'm Thinking of Ending Things

They were originally planned to take on the roles in a stage version of Shakespeare's tragic romance over the summer. Now the play has been reconceived for a 90-minute television version.

It will be shot over three weeks and will premiere in 2021 on Sky Arts channel.

Buckley has also been getting rave reviews for her role in Charlie Kaufman’s I’m Thinking Of Ending Things on Netflix.

Chernobyl: Jessie Buckley as Lyudmilla Ignatenko, whose husband Vasily was one of the first firefighters on the scene of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster

In this version of Romeo and Juliet, Fisayo Akinade will play Mercutio, while Tamsin Greig will be Lady Capulet, alongside Deborah Findlay as the Nurse, Lucian Msamati as the Friar, Shubham Saraf as Benvolio, David Judge as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni as Paris and Ellis Howard as Sampson.

The stage spaces of the Lyttelton theatre at Britain's National Theatre will be temporarily transformed into a film studio for the first time for this project.

We're so excited that Romeo & Juliet, with Jessie Buckley and @JoshOConnor15, is being adapted for television using our Lyttelton theatre as a film studio.



It will premiere on @SkyArts (UK) and @PBS (US) in 2021, directed by Simon Godwin and adapted by Emily Burns. pic.twitter.com/H6SPzkY2Fl — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) October 27, 2020

Rufus Norris of the National Theatre, said: "Realising the Lyttelton theatre would need to remain shut to audiences during this time has been really difficult and meant we found ourselves in a unique set of circumstances. I wanted to find a way to use that space to create something exciting and special for audiences, that utilised the exceptional skill and craft of the National Theatre's teams, freelancers and creative associates, and that could reach as many people as we can."

Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles in The Crown on Netflix

"I'm delighted that Simon, Jessie, Josh and the team have joined us for a National Theatre first and are going to create a truly fresh film of Shakespeare's enduring love story."

Jessie and I were supposed to be doing this live and whilst I’m so sad not to be sharing this with an audience, we’ve been hatching all summer and think this will be pretty special....❤️ https://t.co/YEOXhKSw94 — Josh O'Connor (@JoshOConnor15) October 27, 2020

Director, Simon Godwin added: "Some ideas are staying, lots of new ones are coming in, I'm very excited about this new genre, combining film and theatre, and bringing together the remarkable talents of those industries. And the world will get to see Josh as Romeo and Jessie as Juliet, it had to happen!"

Rehearsals will start in November at Britain's National Theatre, with filming beginning in December and the premiere expected to air in spring 2021.