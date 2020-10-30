Friday's TV Tips: Baby Yoda is back; Blasts from the Past in Cobh; and the Late Late Show

Late Late Show

RTÉ One, 9.35pm

Animal lovers will be delighted to see Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick on the Late Late tonight. He's going to talk about a life-changing event that happened to him earlier this year, how he predicted Coronavirus would happen, and how animals saved his life.

Professor Noel Fitzpatrick will discuss how animals saved his life

Singer Daniel O'Donnell will be in studio to speak about what can be done to help musicians during this time before performing Come What May from his new album.

Campaigner Catherine Corless will be among tonight's guests too. She will discuss the significance of this week's clarification by the government that adoptees and survivors of Mother and Baby Homes are legally entitled to access their personal data.

Other guests on tonight's line-up include Philip Schofield, Cat Deeley, Bernard O'Shea and chef Donal Skehan, who will chat about his recent return to Ireland, and keeping anxiety at bay.

Blasts From The Past

RTÉ2, 3.30pm

Emily Blast, is an ordinary teenager with an amazing secret. She is a trainee time traveler whose mission is to recover historical objects that have gone missing.

Each episode features Emily’s search for a different historical item which has gone missing from a particular period in Irish history. Her adventures all this week have involved St Patrick’s crozier, the printing of the 1916 Proclamation, and Tom Crean’s compass. Today, she helps Annie Moore find her missing steamship ticket.

Premier League: Wolves v Crystal Palace

BT Sport, 8pm

Friday Night Soccer: Live coverage of an SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clash

Teams TBA. RTÉ2 ko 7.45pm





Star Wars: The Mandalorian

New episodes streaming on Disney+ from today

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the Disney+ streaming service launched the eight-part sci-fi western, The Mandalorian, charting the escapades of bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Pedro Pascal, as Din Djarin, right, with The Child, in The Mandalorian, premiering its second season today

The eagerly anticipated second series debuts this week, expanding the Star Wars universe as The Mandalorian and his cute companion, the Child, continue their perilous odyssey.

According to the Armourer (Emily Swallow), the Child must be reunited with his own kind via an ancient order of sorcerers called the Jedi.

En route, The Mandalorian will be reunited with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), leader of the guild of bounty hunters, and gung-ho mercenary Cara Dune (Gina Carano).

New episodes will be released each week.

His House

Netflix

A tightly-wound horror thriller set in an unnamed English town, which harbours murderous secrets.

His House: Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù as Bol Majur, Wunmi Mosaku as Rial Majur

British writer-director Remi Weekes brings us Bol (Sope Dirisu) and Rial (Wunmi Mosaku) who escape war-torn South Sudan in the hope of a stable future far from the conflict.

They risk their lives on a perilous night-time boat crossing, which culminates in heartbreak and despair. The couple are taken to a detention centre and are eventually allocated a home to call their own. Bol and Rial slowly transform the rundown and dirty property into a sanctuary.

However, the peace and security they crave is supplanted by fear because the refugees are convinced that they are not alone in the house.