Wednesday's TV Tips: Barry Keoghan in Calm With Horses; and sticky pudding from Donal Skehan

Barry Keoghan and Cosmo Jarvis in Calm With Horses

Wed, 28 Oct, 2020 - 15:30
Caroline Delaney

Donal’s Family Food in Minutes

RTÉ One, 8.30pm

The Skehan Family
This week Donal prepares a family chicken roast, and a sweet sticky pudding, along with a roast veggie curry.

Calm With Horses

Netflix

Award-winning thriller, starring Barry Keoghan, Niamh Algar, and Cosmo Jarvis. This drama set in rural Ireland is the directorial feature debut of Nick Rowland, whose previous work includes Slap, a Bafta-nominated short film, and television episodes of the BBC primetime drama Hard Sun and Amazon's Ripper Street.

Joe Murtagh adapted the script from a short story in Young Skins, an acclaimed collection by Irish writer Colin Barrett.

Barry Keoghan and Cosmo Jarvis in Calm With Horses
The cast includes Barry Keoghan, known to so many as the heartless cat killer in Love/Hate,(

Calm With Horses was filmed on location in the counties of Galway and Clare in Ireland.

UEFA Champions League

More group-stages action to be followed across Irish and UK channels for the evening:

  • Krasnodar v Chelsea - Virgin and BT Sport - 5.55pm
  • Juventus v FC Barcelona - BT Sport - 8pm
  • Manchester Utd v RB Leipzig - Virgin and BT Sport - 8pm

