Tuesday's TV Tips: Life and times of Annie Moore; and Everything's Fine with Sarah Cooper

Nationwide

RTÉ One, 7pm

If you’ve been to Cobh in Cork then you’ve seen the poignant statue of Annie Moore, the Cork teenager who emigrated with her two brothers in 1892. As the first official immigrant to America she was given a gold coin to start her on her way.

This sculpture of Annie Moore and her brothers Anthony and Philip at Cobh, Co. Cork was unveiled in 1993, and is dedicated to all who emigrated from Ireland

What happened afterwards became a mystery but now the full details of her life have emerged and her final resting place has been discovered. Donal Byrne has the story of the life and times of Annie Moore.

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine

Netflix

Sometimes the only bright spot when Donald Trump said something incoherent, or racist, or incoherently racist over the past year was knowing that it would give Sarah Cooper some 'gold' to work with. Her mimed renditions of video clips of Trump pontificating on disinfectant or his favourite bible verse are just so watchable. And she can do more with an eye-roll or faux baffled look than some comedians can in a whole movie.

Sarah Cooper

Now she's got a variety special full of vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects. Sarah will be joined by guests who will participate in short interviews, sketches and more shenanigans. Everything’s Fine will premieres globally today.

UEFA Champions League

Catch all of tonight's group-stage action on Irish and UK channels: