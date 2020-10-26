Monday TV tips: Some terrible crimes in Ocean's 8, and all to prove for Burnley and Tottenham in the Premier League

Elsewhere: tension for Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in new series, The Undoing
Monday TV tips: Some terrible crimes in Ocean's 8, and all to prove for Burnley and Tottenham in the Premier League

Cate Blanchett, Helena Bonham Carter and Sandra Bullock in Ocean's 8

Mon, 26 Oct, 2020 - 15:50
Caroline Delaney

Ocean's 8

RTÉ One, 9.30pm

Following in the footsteps of brother Danny, light-fingered Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) plans a complex heist.

Ocean's 8: Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna
Ocean's 8: Cate Blanchett, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Anne Hathaway, Sandra Bullock, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and Rihanna

She gathers an all-female crew to attempt an impossible heist at New York City's yearly Met Gala. Also stars Anne Hathaway and Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson and Rihanna. 

Yes, they're thieves but surely the real crime here is Helena Bonham Carter's dire Irish accent.

 

RTÉ2, 7.30pm

Premier League: Burnley v Tottenham

Sky Sports, 8pm 

Both sides have had poor starts to the season. The home team in particular will be anxious to get some points on the board as they haven't managed to win a game since the campaign began.

The Undoing 

Sky Atlantic, 9pm

If you’re a fan of Big Little Lies, then you’ll love Nicole Kidman’s latest venture. She teams up with Big Little Lies creator, David E Kelly, for a star-studded drama based on the book 'You Should Have Known' by Jean Hanff Korelitz.

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman play a couple in crisis in The Undoing
Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman play a couple in crisis in The Undoing

Kidman plays Grace Fraser, a successful therapist with a husband and son. Her seemingly perfect world is rocked by a violent death and when her husband goes missing, a chain of terrible revelations emerges. Directed by Susanne Bier (The Night Manager), the mini-series also features Hugh Grant and Donald Sutherland.

Read More

Arts and crafts with the woman who taught us when we were kids: Mary Fitzgerald 

More in this section

1917 World Premiere - London Andrew Scott wins Olivier Award for Pleasant Laughter stage role
Sunday TV tips: Incredible Homes in Ireland; and Cork Folk Festival Sunday TV tips: Incredible Homes in Ireland; and Cork Folk Festival
Saturday TV tips: Soccer, rugby and live GAA; and Paddington is the Big Big Movie Saturday TV tips: Soccer, rugby and live GAA; and Paddington is the Big Big Movie

Latest

Louise O'Neill

Strong voices, sharp writing on the issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Family Notices