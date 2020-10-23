Springsteen: 'Trump will lose. If not, make room for me in Ireland'

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen has joked that he is considering a move to Ireland if Donald Trump is re-elected in next month’s US Presidential election.

In an interview on tonight’s Late Late Show, 'The Boss’, as he is known by his fans, said he was confident Joe Biden would win, adding that the last four years had been “terrible’ for the United States.

He said: “Hopefully, it will be the beginning of America getting back on his feet again, it has been a terrible four years.

I am predicting right now on this show, President Trump will lose, Joe Biden will be the next President, and if not, make some room there for me in Ireland!"

Mr Springsteen appeared on The Late Late Show to discuss his latest record, titled: Letter to You

Speaking on the subject matter of the album, Springsteen said he didn’t want to make the album “too political” but that there is a reference to the upcoming election on one of the tracks.

“I really didn't want to make a topical record because it's just so obvious how terrible things are.

“We have got another two weeks before he gets thrown out, which I am confident that he will.

'The Late Late Show' host Ryan Tubridy chatting with Bruce Springsteen on tonight's show. Picture Late Late Show/ RTÉ

Also in the interview, Mr Springsteen told host Ryan Tubridy of his admiration for the songwriting skills and lyricism of Pogue’s frontman, Shane McGowan, who he described as “a master.”

He said: “I truly believe that 100 years from now most of us will be forgotten, but I do believe that Shane's music is going to be remembered and sung.

It's just deep in the nature of it. He's a master for me and I have a deep, deep appreciation of his work and the work he did with The Pogues.

Going into further detail of the inspiration for Letter to You, described recently by E-Street band guitarist Nils Lofgren as “as great an album as I have ever heard him make”, Mr Springsteen explained that the consequences of the passage of time, coupled with the death of an old friend and bandmate were what prompted many of the album's songs.

"I had a situation where I had a very close friend of mine passed away, who was the other member of my very first band, The Castiles," he said.

“When he passed away, it sort of left me as the last remaining member.

“I started to meditate on that a little bit, basically, most of the songs on Letter to You, that was the gestation of that piece of music.

Springsteen, whose ancestry can be traced back to Kildare, explained that, given his family background, he became somewhat accustomed to the idea of death early on.

“When I was very young — I'm from Irish and Italian, a big family in the East Coast of the United States — there were a lot of big wakes and you got used to going to these wakes and the body would be there and everybody would sort of be drinking and conversing with the body in the centre of the room.

"I got very used to people passing away when I was very young, six, seven years old.

"Then there's this long break in your life where unless there's an accident or something tragic occurs, your contact with death is very little, then you reach an age where suddenly it becomes a big part of your life again.

He said that his latest album was "a meditation on that moment in my own life."