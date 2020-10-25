Tom Dunne's Music & Me: The top ten albums I turn to when I want to lift my soul

We need music more in dark times than in bright. Last week, watching Micheál take to the podium once again, I could see what was coming: Level Three wasn’t going to cut it, we were going to Level Five: full blown Radiohead.

Radiohead are the modern ‘go to’ band in times of crisis, the carriers of a flame previously held aloft in dark folk ballads, slave era spirituals, 1930s' blues and World War Two’s Vera Lynn. None of it is exactly The Nolans or 'Lip Up, Fatty' but in these straitened times, we need the strong stuff.

These are ten albums that will lift the spirits and salve the soul. There are others but these ten are stellar and, if misery loves company, then trust me, these are great company.

1. Radiohead: The Bends

Some will prefer OK Computer, and of late In Rainbows has been worming its way into my heart, but this is the original moment when we realised there was something in Thom Yorke’s voice that was vulnerable, fragile and utterly beautiful..

Key moment: Fake Plastic Trees.

2. The Beach Boys: Pet Sounds

Forget the technical achievements and studio techniques and set up shop instead in the bruised gentle heart of Brian Wilson.

Revel in the beauty of Caroline No, Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on my Shoulder) and Let’s Go Away For a While.

Key moment: God Only Knows.

3. The Beatles: Abbey Road

Most people’s favourite Beatles album, possibly informed by their knowledge that it’s their last, it is joyous, triumphant and sad.

George is top form, as are John and Paul, but finality, the end of The Beatles, the end of the Sixties, informs every note.

Key moment: ‘You Never Give Me Your Money.’

4. Dusty Springfield: Dusty in Memphis

Newly signed to Atlantic Records, home of Aretha, Dusty was despatched to Memphis to record a soul album.

Producers included Jerry Wexler, the songs came from Carole King, Randy Newman and Burt Bacharach, the band were The Memphis Cats (who had played with Wilson Picket and Elvis) and backing vocals were by the Sweet Inspirations.

Its broken heart, however, was all Dusty’s.

Key moment: 'Just A Little Lovin’.

5. Aretha Franklin: Amazing Grace

Recorded live at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in LA with Rev. James Cleveland and the Southern California Community Choir in 1972.

Aretha is at the top of her career but returns to her roots – gospel music- to deliver a performance that is not quite of this world.

It is quite simply startling in its genius, virtuosity and emotion.

Key moment: 'Wholy Holy.'

6. The Ink Spots:20 Golden Greats

I thought these were my own secret love, but I‘m reliably informed they are also adored by Radiohead!

Song highlights include 'Whispering Grass', 'If I Didn’t Care' and 'Into Each Life a Little Rain Must Fall'.

A jazz vocal group they were active in the 1930s and '40s.

The harmonies, the voices, the sentiments are to die for. Be still my heart.

Key moment: 'Do I Worry?'

7. Marlene Dietrich: Live at the Café De Paris

It is 1954 and with World War Two as fresh in their minds as the death of Osama Bin Laden is in ours, Marlene, a true legend, is introduced on stage by Noel Coward.

It is funny, poignant and wonderful.

'La Vie En Rose' is stunning.

Key moment: 'Lilli Marlene', the song sung by both sides in WW2.

8. Paul McCartney: Red Rose Speedway

Hardest album to pick. Band on the Run and Flaming Pie are both much stronger albums but there is a moment here, a trademark Macca ‘La La La’ during which the earth will stop spinning and the future will hold its breath.

'My Love' was the hit, notable for Henry McCullough’s stunning guitar solo.

Key moment: 'Little Lamb Butterfly'.

9. Joe Chester: A Murder of Crows

Some choices have to be personal and unique to you and this is mine. I don’t know what voodoo Joe employed here but this album has held me in its thrall since I first heard it. Beautiful, wistful, soul unfused pop.

Key moment: 'Charlie For A Girl'.

10. Mic Christopher: Skylarkin'

Maybe the fact that I knew Mic and this album was completed with love by his friends (Glen Hansard, Lisa Hannigan and others) after his untimely death, but this too is a very special album for me.

It is euphoric and very uplifting and gentle, like the man himself.

Key moment: 'Heyday'.