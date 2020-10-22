Munster artists and organisations awarded over €2m of new funding grants 

The Arts Council has announced the list of recipients of a funding package worth nearly €10 million to 166 artists and arts organisations, as part of its Arts Grant Funding (AGF) programme.
The scheme includes funding totalling €2,095,830 for recipients across the Munster region. Graffiti Theatre Company is the recipient of the biggest award in Cork, with €180,000 granted to help the Blackpool-based group with its child-focused shows.
The total investment is up €2.5 million compared to last year’s AGF programme, as the Council moves to support fundees during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. A total of 166 applications out of 194 were successful, says the Arts Council, including 42 organisations that were not funded in 2019.
“This investment is a vote of confidence by the Arts Council in these artists and arts organisations,” said Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly.
“Because of Covid-19, no one can predict accurately what performances, exhibitions or other art work will look like in 2021, but we know that artists and arts organisations will continue to create great work for the public, despite the current extreme challenges.
"These awards will create work opportunities for freelance artists and arts workers across all art forms, which is critical at this time of crisis.”
A pair of Munster-based projects were singled out for showcasing in the group's press release today, as part of a list of featured projects.
The Cill Rialaig Project artists’ retreat in Balinskelligs, Co Kerry comprises a cluster of pre-famine cottages that have been restored to provide seven self-contained live/work spaces for artists. Residencies last 2-3 weeks, and are provided free of charge to the artist. Places are offered through a mix of direct invitation and open submission. The retreat is part of the wider Cill Rialaig project which incorporates a gallery, shop, café, workshop and print studio.
Elsewhere, Clonmel Junction Arts Festival was established in 2000 and has developed a distinctive role in providing arts programming for a large audience in South Tipperary. The festival is rooted in the town that it serves, and sees itself as playing an important role in creating new and dynamic connections with the community.
- Cork International Choral Festival - 29,250 - Cork City - Music
- Ó Bhéal - 7,500 - Cork City - Literature (English)
- Graffiti Theatre Company Ltd - 180,000 - Cork City - YPCE
- Noonan, Cliodhna - 15,000 - Cork City - YPCE
- Cork Community Artlink Ltd - 60,000 - Cork City - Arts Participation
- Murphy, Luke - 153,030 - Cork City - Dance
- The Firkin Crane - 32,500 - Cork City - Dance
- Circus Factory - 75,000 - Cork City - Circus
- Cork Orchestral Society - 35,000 - Cork City - Music
- Power, Peter - 90,000 - Cork City - Theatre
- Ionad Cultúrtha - 40,000 - Cork County - Traditional Arts
- Fish Publishing - 15,000 - Cork County - Literature (English)
- The Well Review - 15,000 - Cork County - Literature (English)
- National String Quartet Foundation - 70,000 - Cork County - Music
- Quiet Music Ensemble - 41,000 - Cork County - Music
- Power, Karen - 23,000 - Cork County - Music
- Croi Glan Integrated Dance - 66,470 - Cork County - Dance
- Burke, Aoife - 11,000 - Cork County - Music
- Dalen (Llyfrau) Cyf - 30,000 - Cork County - Literature (Irish)
- St. Barrahane's Chuch Festival Of Music - 8,000 - Cork County - Music
- Gare St Lazare Players Ireland - 63,000 - Cork County - Theatre
- Fiction At The Friary - 6,000 - Cork County - Literature (English)
- Murphy, Laura - 33,000 - Cork County - Dance
- Blood in the Alley Productions - 22,000 - Cork County - Festivals & Events
- Courthouse Studios and Gallery - 20,000 - Clare County - Visual Arts
- National Circus Festival of Ireland - 50,000 - Kerry County - Circus
- Cill Rialaig Project Ltd - 72,500 - Kerry County - Artists' Support
- Feasta - 13,000 - Kerry County - Literature (Irish)
- St John's Arts Centre - 60,000 - Kerry County - Venues
- Smalis, Angeliki - 33,000 - Limerick City - Dance
- Light Moves Festival Of Screendance - 40,000 - Limerick City - Festivals & Events
- Friars' Gate Theatre & Arts - 17,000 - Limerick City and County Council - Venues
- Askeaton Civic Trust - 50,000 - Limerick County - Visual Arts
- Chiodi, Maria Jazmin - 131,000 - Limerick County - Dance
- Nenagh Arts Centre - 25,000 - North Tipperary County - Venues
- Tipperary Excel Heritage Company - 20,000 - South Tipperary County - Venues
- South Tipperary Arts Centre - 40,580 - South Tipperary County - Venues
- Clonmel Junction Festival - 101,000 - Tipperary County Council - Festivals & Events
- Finding A Voice - 30,000 - Tipperary County Council - Music
- Symphony Club of Waterford - 12,000 - Waterford City - Music
- Waterford Music - 16,000 - Waterford City - Music
- Waterford Youth Arts - 80,000 - Waterford City - YPCE
- The Walls Project - 19,000 - Waterford City and County - Visual Arts
- Lismore Music Festival - 70,000 - Waterford County - Opera
- Goma Gallery Of Modern Art Waterford - 20,000 - Waterford County - Visual Arts
- Lismore Castle Arts - 55,000 - Waterford County - Visual Arts