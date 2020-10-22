Munster artists and organisations awarded over €2m of new funding grants 

The Arts Council has announced the list of recipients of a funding package worth nearly €10 million to 166 artists and arts organisations, as part of its Arts Grant Funding (AGF) programme.

The scheme includes funding totalling €2,095,830 for recipients across the Munster region. Graffiti Theatre Company is the recipient of the biggest award in Cork, with €180,000 granted to help the Blackpool-based group with its child-focused shows.

The total investment is up €2.5 million compared to last year’s AGF programme, as the Council moves to support fundees during the ongoing Covid-19 crisis. A total of 166 applications out of 194 were successful, says the Arts Council, including 42 organisations that were not funded in 2019.

“This investment is a vote of confidence by the Arts Council in these artists and arts organisations,” said Arts Council director Maureen Kennelly.

“Because of Covid-19, no one can predict accurately what performances, exhibitions or other art work will look like in 2021, but we know that artists and arts organisations will continue to create great work for the public, despite the current extreme challenges.

"These awards will create work opportunities for freelance artists and arts workers across all art forms, which is critical at this time of crisis.”

ROOTED IN COMMUNITIES

A mural by artist James Earley, part of Clonmel Junction Festival's 2017 programme

A pair of Munster-based projects were singled out for showcasing in the group's press release today, as part of a list of featured projects.

The Cill Rialaig Project artists’ retreat in Balinskelligs, Co Kerry comprises a cluster of pre-famine cottages that have been restored to provide seven self-contained live/work spaces for artists. Residencies last 2-3 weeks, and are provided free of charge to the artist. Places are offered through a mix of direct invitation and open submission. The retreat is part of the wider Cill Rialaig project which incorporates a gallery, shop, café, workshop and print studio.

Elsewhere, Clonmel Junction Arts Festival was established in 2000 and has developed a distinctive role in providing arts programming for a large audience in South Tipperary. The festival is rooted in the town that it serves, and sees itself as playing an important role in creating new and dynamic connections with the community.

WHERE FUNDING GOES IN MUNSTER