Question of Taste: Eva Birdthistle

Eva Birdthistle is from Limerick, and is curator of Spleodar, the Childrens’ Halloween Arts Festival, which takes place in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, until Oct 31.

“I was born into a carnival family, I spent every summer, christmas and halloween working on our funfair, I suppose I grew up on the 'show', and even though it was long unsociable hours it really gave me a strong work ethic,” says Eva.

She also studied fashion design in Limerick School of Art & Design and went on to work in Moscow in fashion retail, was later one of the founders of Limerick Fringe.

Best recent book:

The last book I read was Kiss Me Like a Stranger, Gene Wilder's autobiography, an honest, heart breaking as well as very funny read.

I really felt I knew the man, especially in his creative process and his pursuit of love.

Other favourites are Dawn French's Dear Fatty, and William Shatner's Up Till Now which is superb in an audio format read by himself.

Best recent film:

Having a young daughter who adores superhero films I have learned to appreciate them, mainly so she shares this time with me.

Our recent films have included Endgame, Aquaman, Deadpool but I have to say my personal favourite is the 2019 Joker: dark, creative and devastating.

Best recent show you've seen:

Before by Pat Kinevane, a story about an estranged father who is picking out a gift for his daughter he hasn't seen in 20 years.

Pat has an ability to transport you to his world through his magnificent story telling, thoroughly engaging and heartbreaking.

Best piece of music you've been listening to lately (new or old):

I may be a little biased here but my favourite piece of music at this time is a composition I have commissioned through Nenagh Arts Centre inspired by Donal Ryan's book The Spinning Heart.

The song, of the same name, was created by The Bookshop Band, in response to Donal's book.

First ever piece of music or art that really moved you:

When I was in primary school, we went on a trip to the National Gallery, it was all so boring until I saw this artwork which stopped me in my tracks.

It is Meeting on the Turret Stairs by Frederic William Burton. I couldn't understand how paint could be made look so real, the folds of fabric in her dress, the texture of his chainmail.

Years later I learned that this was part of the Pre-Raphaelite movement, a body or work that I still love today.

The best gig or show you've ever seen (if you had to pick one!):

It's a toss up between David Bowie in the Kremlin Palace in 1996, or B for Baby in the Peacock in 2011 both magnificent for very different reasons. Both shows will stay with me for years to come.

Tell us about your TV viewing:

I watch the news and Graham Norton, Great British Bake Off and Strictly. Other than that it's a bit of binge watching on Netflix when I have time.

Radio listening and/or podcasts:

I'm currently listening to Dawn French & Jennifer Saunders podcast on Audible called Titting About. Each episode is about 30 minutes and very funny.

You're curating your dream festival – which three artists are on the bill, living or dead?

David Bowie, Kate Bush, Prince.

Your best celebrity encounter:

Meeting Paul Young after a concert in Gorky Park in 1996. We managed to get back stage and I pretended not to be totally blown away by meeting the man I dreamed of marrying when I was 8. He sat around chatting and drinking and we tried so hard to be cool with the stardom. He was truly a decent bloke and a good laugh.

You can portal back to any cultural event or music era – where, when, and why?

Oh no doubt the roaring '20s and the Jazz Age. They really knew how to party and music was the soundtrack to this era. It influenced so much from clothing to culture and fashion to art work. It was a golden era for art and architecture too.

Unsung hero:

Having an elderly Mum living in Kerry who is able to look after herself, I thank my lucky stars. So many people who live alone can feel so vulnerable.

So the work that Alone.ie do is fabulous, even just matching someone with an elderly person to check in on them, especially during Covid is a wonderful thing to do.

You are queen of the Irish arts world for a day – what's your first decree?

I like the sound of that, I would decree that the Arts should be taught in school, right up to the leaving cert that way so many young people would believe the Arts is for them.

We're busy throughout the year engaging with young people at Nenagh Arts Centre and especially during our festival Spleodar.

There is nothing better than seeing a young person feeling good about themselves and discovering something new. Until my decree is granted, we'll go about our role and engage where we can.