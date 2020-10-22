Thurday's TV tips: Tsunamis; buying oysters online on Ear to the Ground; and Fantasy Ireland

Tsunamis are so sudden and powerful that in a matter of a few hours they can destroy everything and disappear.

Thursday Fíorscéal - Tsunamis: A Global Threat

TG4, 10.30pm

This programme examines what we can do to ready ourselves against this natural disaster. Scientists investigate how we can deal with it and protect ourselves better.

Closer to home, the natural world and our reliance on it is examined in Ear to the Ground.

RTÉ 1, 8.30pm

In this new series, Ella McSweeney visits Kelly Oysters in Galway who made the decision during lockdown to bring their business online in the hopes of creating a whole new market. Helen Carroll is on the Dunany organic farm in Co. Louth and Darragh McCullough is in Wexford.

And for a totally different take on contemporary Ireland we've got plenty shenanigans in Fantasy Ireland.

RTÉ2, 11.30pm

Fantasy Ireland is set in a fantastical version of contemporary Ireland, with a dollop of Irish mythology thrown into the mix. It might be animated but it's definitely not one for the younger kids.

No topic is sacred for this outrageous, post-watershed animated comedy series — whether it’s politics, Irish history, myths and monsters, modern Ireland, the church or Aldi specials, they are lampooned with a good dose of irony, satire and unadulterated craic.

Dundalk FC v Molde FK

Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport. 5.30pm

Dundalk FC’s Europa League group games are live on Virgin. They play Norwegian side Molde FK today. 5.30pm

Tommy Martin, Brian Kerr and Damien Delaney will be pitchside in Tallaght Stadium with commentary from Des Curran and Keith Andrews.