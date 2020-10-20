Tuesday TV tips: Terence McSwiney's hunger strike analysed day by day, and dark comedy Why Women Kill on TG4

74 Days: The Hunger Strike of Terence MacSwiney

RTÉ One 9:30pm

The death by hunger strike, 100 years ago, of Terence MacSwiney, is regarded as one of the most important events in the history of the Irish revolutionary period. ’74 Days’ uses contemporary science insights and alongside the original medical notes recorded during MacSwiney’s hunger strike to recreate the story of the last 74 days of his life.MacSwiney’s hunger strike was a catalyst for the intensification of Ireland’s War of Independence.

Marcus Lamb as Terence McSwiney in 74 Days The Hunger Strike of Terence McSwiney Weekend TV Watch

Historian, Sarah-Anne Buckley works closely with Doctor Phil Kieran and Clinical psychologist, Eddie Murphy, to shed contemporary medical insight onto the impact of hunger striking. Combining first-person, eye-witness testimony from the period with high-end digital technology, they re-create a contemporary medical model that captures MacSwiney’s hunger strike on a day-by-day basis. Contributors include Ciara Breathnach, Niall Murray and Helene O’Keeffe.

Though, with grim news and grim weather on a loop around here, some escapism could be just the thing we need now. Videos of fluffy animals might work for some people but a bit more 'bite' is better, I reckon.

There's a new series starting on TG4 that might do the trick.

Why Women Kill

TG4 10.30pm

This is a darkly comedic drama created by Marc Cherry, detailing the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the 60s, a socialite in the 80s and a lawyer in 2019 — each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series examines how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal has not.

One house in Pasadena in California serves as the focal point for three decades worth of marital strife.

In 1963, Beth Ann's life as a doting housewife is upended when she learns of her husband Rob's infidelity.

In 1984, socialite Simone is blindsided by her husband Karl's devastating secret.

And, in present day, high-powered lawyer Taylor has an open marriage with husband Eli.