Monday TV tips: Terence McSwiney remembered on the 100th anniversary of his death

Nationwide — Terence McSwiney

RTÉ One, 7pm

The body of Terence McSwiney at Cork City Hall in October, 1920. Ref. 224

It's the week of the 100th anniversary of the death of Cork's Lord Mayor, Terence McSwiney, so Nationwide's Donal Byrne tells the story of Terence McSwiney and takes a look at the national and international impact of his death and the sad legacy it created for his only child.

and staying with our interest in history and genealogy...

Who Do You Think You Are?

BBC1, 9pm

Actor, comedian, author and presenter, David Walliams, is the latest celeb to trace his lineage in the genealogy series, and he's delighted to learn that being an entertainer is something that runs in his family. It's on traveling from his hometown in Surrey to the First World War Battlefields of Belgium that he finds out more about his great-great grandfather who, after becoming blind, forged a new career for himself as a travelling entertainer. However, a more tragic story emerges about his paternal great grandfather's experiences following the Great War, when he returned with such severe ‘shellshock’ — or combat PTSD — that he couldn't go back home to his young family.

We're in the run-up to Halloween so if you're keen to get into spooky mode - or just watch people in a slightly worse situation than we're living in at the moment then maybe a scary film will hit the spot.

Shaun of the Dead

ITV4, 9pm

Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, and Lucy Davis in Shaun of the Dead

It’s a ‘rom zom com', if you must know.

Simon Pegg stars as Shaun, who hates his job and whose girlfriend Liz (Kate Ashfield) has just dumped him for spending too much time in his dingy local pub. In fact, he's in such a rut that he barely notices that London is being overrun by zombies. He ends up getting a genuine ‘lock-in’ at the pub but can he save his best mate and girlfriend? Genuinely funny.